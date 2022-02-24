FIRST DRIVE | Sassy new 2022 Renault Clio appeals to individualists

Nearly three years since its international launch, the fifth-generation Renault Clio has landed in SA to do battle against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai i20.

It is the French brand’s top-selling car globally and it’s done well in SA too with more than 76,700 units sold since its local introduction in 2000, but the launch of the latest version was initially delayed as Renault SA wasn’t able to price it competitively due to a weakened rand, and further postponed by the global semiconductor shortage.

The imported B-segment hatchback arrives in SA in three models ranging from R309,900 to R349,900, prices that pitch them directly against the segment-leading Polo, the new generation of which was also unveiled locally last week.

Challenging the Polo’s hegemony is a tough nut to crack but the Clio should appeal to buyers with more individualistic leanings, and its sassy styling certainly stands out from the small hatchback flock. Compared to the old Clio it has broadened “shoulders” for a more assertive stance, and a striking frontal view with signature C-shaped LED daytime running lights for the range-topping model. Concealed rear door handles give it the look of a two-door.

Three grades are available — Life, Zen and Intens — and all versions are equipped with a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol turbo engine, powering the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

With a five-star EuroNCAP crash rating, the new Clio comes with top-notch safety including ABS brakes, stability control and up to six airbags.

A new driver-orientated cockpit offers improved comfort and convenience, along with more space despite the car having shrunk 12mm to 4,050mm on the outside. The cabin’s compact but accommodates four adults without being unduly cramped, and the boot has grown to a segment-leading 391l.

The flagship Intens model has a range of smart technology not typically found in the small-car class including lane departure warning, auto high beam control, wireless smartphone charging and a digital instrument cluster — the other two Clio models have an analogue display. The top variant also has driver-selectable modes that change the steering and throttle responses, and changes the instrument panel display and interior ambient lighting to match the driving “personality”.