FIRST DRIVE | The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro isn’t perfect, but it’s well priced and fully-loaded

My eyebrows were raised by certain events at the recent launch of the 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

First was the frequency with which the manufacturer insisted on making everyone pose for group pictures. Imagine a congregation of media types and dealers sporting awkward smiles and making air-punching motions. The latter was something I opted not to do in case the action were to be perceived as a paid-for endorsement.

It seemed as if there were paid-for endorsements. At the evening banquet we watched clips presented by motoring personalities who, of course, only had good things to say about the newcomer.

More surprising was the chosen host for the evening: veteran radio man Sasha Martinengo. Him being a passionate lover of things Italian and wheeled, my first thought was that he got lost on the way to an Alfa Romeo meeting.