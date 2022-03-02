FIRST DRIVE | The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is made in SA for the world

The new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is here. We joined the local launch in the Western Cape to sample the newest compact executive saloon on the market, taking the fight to the Audi A4 and BMW 3-Series.

Like its predecessors, it is being built at the Mercedes-Benz plant in East London for markets around the world.

The external styling of the new car is a natural evolution from the previous generation, with a sleek design that features more rounded edges, as well as sharper front and rear lights. The bonnet features two bulges that remind of the previous generation C63 AMG.

The line-up includes the C200 and C220d, both four-cylinder derivatives. A hybrid model and the Mercedes-AMG C43 and C63 versions will be added towards the end of the year.

The C200 sports a 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol engine that delivers 150kW and 300Nm. The C220d uses a 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel mill producing 147kW and 440Nm. Both variants put the power down through a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The integrated starter-generator, part of the mild hybrid assistance element in both offerings, adds another 15kW and 200Nm.