FIRST DRIVE | Peachy Mercedes-Benz C220d is the pick of the C-Class range

Mercedes-Benz stunned with the latest C-Class, which we recently drove in C200 Edition 6 guise.

The new-generation Mercedes midsize sedan impresses with the most advanced digital makeup, luxury, enhanced economy thanks to an EQ starter motor, and astonishing dynamic driving brought on by jacked-up suspension technology with four-wheel steering.

The new C-Class is now on sale in SA and we attended the media launch in Paarl, Western Cape where more range details were shared.

The Classic grade is no longer available for SA. It’s the Avantgarde spec which now becomes the entry specification. It comes with premium features such as LED high-performance headlamps equipped as standard, 18-inch alloys and interior kit which includes the large digital screen as standard and optionally a colour head-up display and a fingerprint scanner.

Deeper pockets can get you a digital light system with a resolution of 2.6-million pixels as an option and you can choose the AMG Line with an individual grille that's populated by many small Mercedes star emblems and handsome 19-inch multispoke alloys.

The C-Class comes with cushy and supportive seats as standard. They give you one of the best work stations of driving slow or fast in the segment. The other joy is the futuristic and touch-operated digital screen that dominates the cockpit. It’s a brilliant instrument to while away time when bored and stationary, as it can superimpose mobile games onto the infotainment system.

It’s one of many wow factors of the range that you won’t find in rivals.