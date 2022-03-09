FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Opel Zafira Life is spacious and aggressively priced

There is no shortage of large multi-purpose vehicles available to SA buyers eyeing family and commercial applications.

Last year Hyundai introduced the futuristic Staria. Volkswagen has always had its Transporter series, in Kombi and more upmarket Caravelle guises. There is the familiar Toyota Quantum and the Tourneo from Ford. Buyers wanting the appeal of a three-pointed star emblem are served by the Mercedes-Benz Vito and V-Class.

Opel has joined the mix with the new Zafira Life people-mover. It has nothing to do with the first and second generation Zafira versions launched to our market. The genesis model had a five-door configuration – and was even available as a hot OPC variant. Opel did not sell the third generation product here.