FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 Suzuki Celerio gets improved form and more function

The previous Suzuki Celerio model was a true function-before-form car; like most budget small boxes, rather dreary and unsophisticated.

Not so with the all-new Celerio, which combines attractive prices with a good number of features and stylish looks.

Gone is the basic analogue dashboard, and in its place is a more appealing layout, a colourful digital display, electric windows, and air conditioning.

The range-topping Celerio GL features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, silver detailing on the centre and side air-vent bezels, silver door handles, front and rear electric windows, rear parking camera, and remote controlled door locks.

The infotainment system includes USB port, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility.

From the outside, the GL is distinguished from the GA specification with its 15-inch darkened alloy wheels (as opposed to 14-inch steel rims and wheel covers) and body-coloured door handles and side mirrors.

All models have a 60:40 split rear seat, luggage hooks, and a 295l boot with a full-size spare wheel.

The entry-level GA model is equipped with an audio-only park assistant, but does have Bluetooth and a multifunction steering wheel, and power steering. It has two speakers and integrated wiring for the easy fitment of a sound system.