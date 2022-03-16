FIRST DRIVE | Sharp suit and sorted chassis makes new 2022 Hyundai Tucson a winner

The new Hyundai Tucson is a polarising machine. Just like the Staria multi-purpose vehicle that joined the market some months ago, or the Kona crossover that came before that.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer for the entire Hyundai operation (which includes Kia and Genesis) has adopted a decidedly aggressive approach towards the visual identity of the South Korean brand.

It seems to be paying off. The Belgian automotive designer recently won the title of 2022 World Car Person of the Year for his efforts. The accolade is bestowed by the World Car Awards jury (of which this scribe is privileged to the part of), representing 102 journalists from 33 countries.

Donckerwolke was celebrated for his role in models such as the radical Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles, the Genesis GV60 luxury car, as well as charming modern adaptations of the Pony and Grandeur models from yesteryear.

His legacy at the namesake brand will be associated with extroverted silhouettes, futuristic frontal cues with gratuitous lighting elements and rears that are more dynamic than any generation of models to sport the upper-case H emblem.