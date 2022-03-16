FIRST DRIVE | Skip the S-Presso, the 2022 Celerio is the small Suzuki you want

The compact car genre has an enduring relevance that is likely to never go out of fashion. Now, more than ever, the virtues of thrifty motoring are at the forefront of consumers’ minds as fuel costs soar amid international relations catastrophes over which the man and woman in the SA street have no control.

For Suzuki, the launch of a new Celerio could not have been timed more perfectly. Countering the prospect of R25 per litre of juice is one of the payoff lines for the new product: it is billed as the most fuel-efficient five-door petrol hatchback in the country. The automated-manual transmission (AMT) version has a claimed figure of 4.2l/100km. It has five speeds.

So does the conventional row-your-own manual we drove at the launch last week. Claimed consumption here is slightly higher, at 4.4l/100km. Our route began in a seedy industrial park in Midrand. We headed into Rosebank via the M1.