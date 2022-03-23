FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick

Since 2017 the Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa campaign has tested as many as 18 cars that were or are on sale in the SA market.

There were some real shockers. The Chery QQ3, Nissan NP 300 Hardbody and GWM Steed 5 have the dubious distinction of being zero-star cars. Two-star performers like the Renault Kwid and Haval H1 did little to inspire confidence.

Some four-star recipients certainly elevated sentiment. The Toyota Etios, Toyota Avanza, Honda Amaze and Mazda 2 earned respectable comments.

In 2021 the campaign saw its first five-star achiever: Mahindra’s XUV 300. Naturally, Mahindra’s marketing minds went to town with the accolade, wielding the tagline that the XUV 300 is Africa’s safest car.

Of course, as a quick-witted reader of this publication, you’ll know to point out that such a claim should be accompanied with an asterisk. We wouldn’t go as far as to agree with the declaration that it is the safest vehicle money can buy on the entire continent, but it sure is the safest car the Global NCAP’s Safer Cars for Africa campaign has crashed to date.

The test vehicle sported safety equipment included from the entry-level model upwards: dual front airbags, front safety belt pre-tensioners, seatbelt reminder system, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. Its bodyshell integrity was deemed stable and adult occupant protection was described as “good” overall. It scored an impressive 16.42 out of 17 for adult protection specifically.