FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Toyota Rav4 raises the game with extra kit and revised styling

Vehicles evolve differently. Some progress with slight alterations, gradual tweaks to the recipe as the lineage moves along. Take the Porsche 911, for example. It has grown considerably in dimension, but the core template set by the original remains clear.

Others change dramatically. Such as the Toyota Rav4. It started out life as a dainty pseudo-off-roader available in three-door and a partial convertible. There was also a roomier five-door version: the body format in which the model is exclusively available in today.

But its persona as a cheerful accessory for the urban jungle and occasional outdoorsy exploits has changed. Today, the Rav4 is positioned foremost as a family-friendly C-segment sport-utility vehicle. It takes company in rivals with equally serious characters, such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Honda CR-V and the Hyundai Tucson, of which a new version was launched earlier this month.