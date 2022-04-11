FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 Isuzu D-Max impresses with more muscle and a smoother ride

The new D-Max has big shoes to fill as it continues a line of Isuzu one-tonne bakkies that has been manufactured in SA over the past 42 years.

Built at Isuzu’s Gqeberha plant in a R1.2bn investment, the D-Max (formerly the KB) is made for the domestic market and exported to 25 markets across Africa.

With its new styling, improved power and uprated safety and technology, the seventh-generation bakkie takes the fight to other locally-built one tonners like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Nissan Navara in a highly competitive segment.

The 24 D-Max models comprise workhorses and leisure vehicles in single cab, extended cab and double cab variants priced from R401,700 to R814,700. There is a choice of two four-cylinder diesel engines: a new 1.9l and an upgraded 3.0l, and a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions. The bakkie is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises across all body styles, with five specification levels.

All versions have standard safety fare including ABS brakes, brake assist, electronic stability control, hill descent control, hill start assist and trailer sway control.

The range-topping V-Cross raises the safety stakes with an Intelligent Driver Assist System (IDAS) with forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and a multi collision brake that automatically applies the brakes when the airbags are deployed — the latter brings the vehicle to a halt as quickly as possible after an initial collision, lessening the chances of secondary collisions.

The V-Cross has eight airbags, including one that provides head protection between front seat occupants.

Always a good workhorse, the Isuzu has matured into a more refined vehicle. The double cab has an impressively smooth ride, with none of the bone-jarring choppiness of the Mazda BT-50 with which the D-Max shares underpinnings.

The suspension comprises coil springs up front with rugged leaf springs at the rear, and is set up to provide a good combination of ride comfort and load-carrying capacity, says Dominic Rimmer, senior vice-president of technical operations at Isuzu Motors SA.