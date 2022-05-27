LOCAL LAUNCH
Kings and rap stars, your Mercedes-Maybach has arrived
The pinnacle badge in the Mercedes-Benz stable takes on brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley
One year after launching its S-Class sedan in SA, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the ultra-exclusive Maybach edition.
With luxury fit for kings and rap stars, Maybach is the pinnacle badge in the Mercedes-Benz stable and takes on brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley.
Two models are offered: the V8-engined Mercedes-Maybach S580 4Matic priced at R3.5m and the V12-engined S680 4Matic for R4.45m — both chock-a-block with craftsmanship, superior exclusivity and state-of-the-art technology.
The car is aimed at business leaders and society’s movers and shakers, said Mark Raine, co-CEO and executive director of Mercedes-Benz SA.
"The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is synonymous with a one-of-a-kind ultimate luxury experience reserved for only a privileged chosen few,” he said.
Want more legroom? At 5.4m the Maybach is 16cm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class, allowing stretch out space in an opulent cabin decked out like the first-class section of aircraft.
Wider rear doors make for easier ingress into the rear seat, where many owners will spend much of their time being chauffeured. The doors open automatically, controlled from the key or the driver’s seat. They can also be closed by a gesture of the hand and stopped by extending an arm.
The rear seats recline at the touch of a button, and the front passenger seat can be electrically moved forward to maximise legroom behind it. Optionally, rear comfort can be further boosted with seats that offer massage programmes including a calf massage, and neck/shoulder heating.
High-quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front seat backrests, giving the impression of generous lounge seats.
The opulence is heightened by cupholders that are able to warm or cool drinks as required, and rear passengers are entertained by an MBUX infotainment system. MBUX learns your needs over time, setting the car temperature, your music and even releasing the signature Maybach Mood fragrance at the time you set.
From the outside, the Maybach is distinguished from regular S-Class models with its reshaped bumpers and grille, and distinctive two-tone paint.
The car wafts in silence with the help of active road noise compensation. Similar to the way headphones employ noise suppression, the system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased soundwaves through the speakers of the high-end 4D Burmester surround sound system.
Digital light headlamps allow the projection of marking aids or warning symbols onto the road ahead to warn of things such as a low-grip surface or lane-keeping symbol. These high-tech LED headlamps have their light refracted by 1.3-million micro-mirrors, giving a high-definition 2.6 million pixels resolution.
Rear-axle steering reduces the turning circle by up to two metres, making this giant sedan easier to manoeuvere and park. There are up to 18 airbags, including belt bags in the seat belts.
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class rides on air suspension that irons out road imperfections and potholes, while E-Active Body Control scans the road ahead, and smooths out undulations.
Both models put their power down through 4Matic all-wheel drive and nine-speed transmissions.
The S580 is powered by a 4.0l turbocharged petrol V8 with a 48V starter-alternator for outputs of 370kW and 700Nm, while smooth thrust in the flagship S680 is provided by a petrol turbo 6.0l V12 mustering 450kW and 900Nm.
An even more special Edition 100 model celebrates Maybach’s centenary in 2021, and one of the 100 units is coming to SA. It comes with every luxury feature on the list and is visually set apart by its two-tone Cirrus Silver/Nautical Blue hand-painted finish and bespoke alloy wheels.
