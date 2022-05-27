Kings and rap stars, your Mercedes-Maybach has arrived

One year after launching its S-Class sedan in SA, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the ultra-exclusive Maybach edition.

With luxury fit for kings and rap stars, Maybach is the pinnacle badge in the Mercedes-Benz stable and takes on brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

Two models are offered: the V8-engined Mercedes-Maybach S580 4Matic priced at R3.5m and the V12-engined S680 4Matic for R4.45m — both chock-a-block with craftsmanship, superior exclusivity and state-of-the-art technology.

The car is aimed at business leaders and society’s movers and shakers, said Mark Raine, co-CEO and executive director of Mercedes-Benz SA.

"The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is synonymous with a one-of-a-kind ultimate luxury experience reserved for only a privileged chosen few,” he said.

Want more legroom? At 5.4m the Maybach is 16cm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class, allowing stretch out space in an opulent cabin decked out like the first-class section of aircraft.

Wider rear doors make for easier ingress into the rear seat, where many owners will spend much of their time being chauffeured. The doors open automatically, controlled from the key or the driver’s seat. They can also be closed by a gesture of the hand and stopped by extending an arm.

The rear seats recline at the touch of a button, and the front passenger seat can be electrically moved forward to maximise legroom behind it. Optionally, rear comfort can be further boosted with seats that offer massage programmes including a calf massage, and neck/shoulder heating.

High-quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front seat backrests, giving the impression of generous lounge seats.

The opulence is heightened by cupholders that are able to warm or cool drinks as required, and rear passengers are entertained by an MBUX infotainment system. MBUX learns your needs over time, setting the car temperature, your music and even releasing the signature Maybach Mood fragrance at the time you set.

From the outside, the Maybach is distinguished from regular S-Class models with its reshaped bumpers and grille, and distinctive two-tone paint.

The car wafts in silence with the help of active road noise compensation. Similar to the way headphones employ noise suppression, the system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased soundwaves through the speakers of the high-end 4D Burmester surround sound system.