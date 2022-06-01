FIRST DRIVE | The new 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class defines opulence

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available to the affluent few who have reached the pinnacle of success in SA.

They will not be disappointed by the luxuries offered by this stretched, more opulent version of the flagship sedan. We got to see it at its recent launch in the Western Cape.

Based on the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach is glammed-up in various ways. A two-tone paint finish (with a hand painted pinstripe) is an option to complement the Mercedes-Maybach-specific front grille.

Available in S580 4Matic and S680 4Matic guises, the range offers different engines to the normal S-Class range. The S580 utilises a 4.0-litre V8 producing 370kW and 700Nm, with an extra 15kW and 200Nm available thanks to the additional 48-volt electric system. The S680 features a brutishly sophisticated 6.0-litre V12 with 450kW and 900Nm. Both models use the 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The added weight of all the luxuries are negated by the oversized engines.