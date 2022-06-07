FIRST DRIVE | Dashing new VW Taigo targets a trendier crowd

Compact SUVs are all the rage, and Volkswagen SA has launched another competitor into the fray with its new Taigo, imported from Spain.

Available in three variants, all powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol turbo engine, the flamboyantly styled Taigo fits between the brand’s existing T-Cross and T-Roc models.

While some might wonder whether there was really a new niche to fill in the brand’s extensive SUV line up, which also includes the larger Tiguan and Touareg models, Bridget Harpur, head of marketing at VW SA, describes Taigo customers as “self-styled go-getters who want to stand out from the crowd”.

With its coupé-like roofline the new model is aimed at a more individualistic audience than the more traditionally-styled T-Cross, she says, but without compromising on family practicality. In fact the 4,266mm Taigo is a little longer than the 4,235mm T-Cross, giving it good interior space and a larger boot (440l vs 377l). Both cars have spacesaver spare wheels.

The sporty slope of the Taigo’s roof doesn’t impinge on rear head room, and full-sized adults have generous head- and leg-space in the back seat. The back seats flip down to accommodate larger cargo.