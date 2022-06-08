FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Honda HR-V wants a piece of the crossover pie

The sub-compact crossover segment is chock full of contenders vying for consumers’ hard-earned cash. Toyota’s Corolla Cross, Hyundai’s Kona and Kia’s Seltos represent different expressions of the breed. Honda recently launched their all-new HR-V and are eager to get their piece of the pie.

The styling of the HR-V takes an elegant line, sure to age well, introducing the brand’s latest design philosophy that will filter to the rest of the range.

Physical dimensions of the new generation are similar to that of the old one, but interior space has been optimised to add 35mm of rear leg room and more shoulder room for occupants.

The driving position has been raised, improving visibility. One of the unique features in the new HR-V is the “Air Diffusion System” which directs flow from the automatic climate control to the top and sides of the occupants, creating an air blanket.