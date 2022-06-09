FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class takes luxury to a whole new level

Mercedes-Benz introduced its new-generation S-Class in SA a year ago but Covid-19 put the brakes on the media launch, so our first chance to drive the car was last week at a media event in Cape Town.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new ultraluxury Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which we were able to view but not drive, Mercedes had its two regular S-Class models available for wafting through the winelands: the S350 diesel and the S500 4Matic.

The rear-wheel drive S350d is fast but frugal, and whisking along the Western Cape’s open roads yielded an impressive fuel average of just 7.8l/100km. It is comforting to know that the wealthy can also save money on fuel.

This six-cylinder 2.9l is an easy-going performer with swift overtaking prowess and effortless cruising provided by its outputs of 210kW and a brawny 600Nm of torque.