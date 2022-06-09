Car shopping on a budget? These three quality cars won’t break the bank

The entry-level segment of the SA car market remains one of the most popular, while offering the widest variety. This makes the decision on which car suits your budget and needs trickier, as buyers are spoilt for choice.

Motus offers quality vehicles for those on a tight budget. These are the top three vehicles available for under R175,000 from motus.cars, supported by Motus Toyota (previously Imperial Toyota):

1. 2020 Renault Sandero Expression

Price estimate: R162,900

The Renault Sandero offers excellent value for money and a roomy cabin. Smaller and more hatchback than the Duster, while being more versatile than the Clio, it is the kind of car that can do it all.

The 66kW engine offers commendable performance and creature comforts that include air conditioning, air bags and electric windows.

TIP: 2020 models with 20,000km on the clock can be found for about R160,000 — shop here.

2. 2022 Renault Kwid Expression

Price estimate: R170,900

The Renault Kwid is a good choice for motorists looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle with a raised ride height that allows the car to tackle those bumpy roads when necessary.

The Kwid is fitted with a 1l , three-cylinder engine that offers 50kW and 91Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission gearbox. Renault claims the Kwid will use as little as 5.3l per 100km.

Standout features include electric windows, air conditioning, 12v sockets, adaptable ergonomic seats and an electronic driver display.

TIP: Motus has stock of low-mileage models of the Kwid, which allows buyers to drive away in a car that is as good as new at a reduced price — shop here.

3. 2021 Kia Picanto Street 1.0

Price estimate: R174,900

The Kia Picanto has a reputation for offering one of the most premium cabins in its class as well as the most comprehensive level of standard equipment. This includes a multimedia infotainment display and a multifunction steering wheel. Creature comforts include airbags and air conditioning.

The three-cylinder, 1l engine fitted to the Picanto Street boasts 49kW and 95Nm which Kia claims will use just 6l per 100km.

Shop with peace of mind at Motus and motus.cars

Motus offers quality pre-owned vehicles that adhere to strict criteria that allow motorists to shop with confidence.

To ensure the vehicles for sale are in excellent condition, Motus subjects their cars to a thorough 110-point quality check. In-house technicians inspect the vehicles to ensure that everything is as it should be.

Browse the range of quality, Motus-certified new, used and demo vehicles for sale here.

Visit motus.cars for more info, or join the conversation on Facebook and YouTube.

This article was paid for by Motus.