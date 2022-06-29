FIRST DRIVE | We get a taste of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700

It was 18 years ago at the Gerotek Test Facility that Mahindra SA was formally established in this country and introduced its Scorpio SUV.

To mark the occasion, the company returned to the original venue with three new models coming to SA: the new XUV700, which launches towards the end of 2022; two new aesthetic themes for the S11 Karoo Pik Up: and the new Karoo Storm and Dawn, which join the Dusk.

The all-new Scorpio-N also made its global debut on the day and is earmarked for SA market entry in 2023.