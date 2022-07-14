Turbo engine gives cute Kia Sonet more bite

A year after launching its Sonet compact crossover in SA, Kia has added new models to the lineup that feature increased power and more premium specification.

Until now the four-model range has been available only with a 1.5l normally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, in a choice of manual or CVT transmissions. The two newcomers are the 1.0 T-GDI EX and the more extensively appointed T-GDI EX+, both powered by a new 1.0l turbo petrol engine and paired with an automatic seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

The imported Sonet (pronounced “Sonnet”) has been a decent seller, shifting more than 3,500 units locally, but global stock shortages had prevented Kia from bringing in the turbo version, until now.

This three-cylinder engine has added voema with outputs of 88kW and 172Nm, a small power hike but a substantial leap in torque compared to the 85kW and 144Nm of the 1,500cc motor. Also, the turbocharged engine will feel much sprightlier than its normally-aspirated stablemate in the thin air of Gauteng.

Even at sea level, where the car’s launch was held, the new turbo Sonet has more spring in its step. It’s a relatively feisty performer that zips effortlessly through urban traffic, cruises without feeling strained and has reasonable overtaking pep.

It’s also refined, with little of the buzziness one might expect of a small engine, contributing to this small Kia’s overall soft-spoken nature. The two-pedalled convenience is a boon especially in heavy traffic; the DCT shifts smoothly and offers three modes: economy, normal and sport.

Frugality is part of the package and the test car averaged around 6.0l/100km.