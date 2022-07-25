×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
First Drives

WATCH | Ignition TV gets a taste of the 2022 Ford EcoSport Active

25 July 2022 - 09:06 By Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV team as they attend the launch of the new Ford EcoSport Active. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Volkswagen Caddy

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Volkswagen Caddy.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Suzuki Baleno

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the second-generation Suzuki Baleno.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Mahindra XUV 300

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Mahindra XUV 300 W8 diesel.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Under R300k used hatchbacks that won’t drink you out of house and home Features
  2. Chase Elliott named Pocono winner with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified Motorsport
  3. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  4. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  5. Verstappen victorious in France after Leclerc crashes out Motorsport

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines