FIRST DRIVE | New Honda Civic RS surprises with style and polish

But in Mzansi we've got our own preferences and non-negotiables. If you've spent even five minutes on Car Twitter, for example, you'll know about observers' seeming distaste for "poverty" specification. That is, to the rest of us, vehicles with entry-level characteristics. Base models, in other words.
Honda isn't offering the starter Comfort grade as it did with the 10th generation car. Actually, you can't even have it in Elegance, Sport or Executive trims as before. If you want a Civic, the flagship RS model for R669,000 is your only option. Maybe we should say flagship-for-now, until the Type R comes.
Sure, it's a questionable move launching a vehicle with an RS label in our market, where we're used to seeing the acronym on fast Fords, Audis and Porsches. In Honda parlance RS stands for "Road Sailing", which is not something you'd really want to say aloud to your friends.
But you'll have the last laugh when, for the same price, your peers are buying base sedan versions of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi A3 or BMW 2-Series Gran Coupé. Meanwhile you're getting a fully-loaded, uniquely-styled, sizable vehicle with a respectable amount of pedigree to match. After all, the Civic isn't a new kid on the block. It's to Honda what the Golf is to Volkswagen or what Focus used to be to Ford, before its change in tack.
Making a beeline to our white test unit, I'm surprised by the weight of the doors and the heartening, softly-damped thud with which they close. Apparently, the engineers paid careful attention to tactile qualities: the feedback of buttons, springy resistance of rotary controls and other touchy, feely elements.
A short while into the drive, it's clear there's a whole lot more in terms of seat cushioning than before, with comfier bolsters. The steering has a light but precise sense to it. The quietness levels are nothing short of remarkable, reducing the exterior hubbub of Midrand to barely audible levels.
FIRST DRIVE | New Honda Civic RS surprises with style and polish
Image: Supplied
Don't call it a sedan. Drink in the aesthetic template of the new Honda Civic RS and there's sufficient evidence supporting the assertion that what we've got here is a glamorous fastback.
The Germans have managed such executions quite well in years of late. Let's reference Audi's sexy A7, with its wedge-shaped tail inspired by the exquisite 100 Coupé S of yesteryear. Porsche's Panamera still turns heads, cutting a fine sillhouette with its 911-esque bum and hatched tailgate.
Perhaps I'm shooting a little high by starting an appraisal of a medium-sized, Japanese executive car with mentions of premium marques. But the impression left by the new Civic is very much one of a brand trying to elevate its stock.
Truth be told, it's been a while since many have been truly hot for a Honda product. Yes, the Fit launched last year earned praise for its improved drive, better quality and versatility.
But when last did you experience a Honda that left you truly spellbound? The Civic Type R doesn't count because the mystique and heritage of the breed automatically stirs affection.
This new 11th generation Civic comes to SA on the back of a North American Car of the Year title. It's a big deal, considering the breadth of that market and the variety of competition.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Mind you, there's a standard Bose audio system with a dozen speakers, which we tested thoroughly with a compilation ranging from Dr Dre to Teddy Pendergrass. Leaning into the accelerator, I'm expecting the continuously-variable transmission to facilitate a monotonous, pained drone from the motor.
Instead, the delivery is one of reasonable grunt, in fairly muted fashion, all the way to necessary cruising speed. Even more impressive to learn is power still comes from a 1.5-litre motor. It's turbocharged and feels stronger than the quoted 131kW and 240Nm. This is not a car you're inclined to drive hard and fast. It keeps momentum without breaking a sweat and shows off its talents as a polished, open road cruiser. Our average consumption was 6.6l/100km.
Then there's the ride quality, which is absolutely faultless. Seriously. Over the usual assortment of pocked, rippled Gauteng roads, the suspension and damping aids were clearly tuned to absorb imperfections superbly. In a way you'd never associate with a car running on 18-inch wheels.
On the driver assistance front, it's equipped with the full suite of Honda Sensing features: lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision alert, even a nifty blind-spot camera for the left-hand side, displaying visuals on the central, nine-inch infotainment screen.
Other features include leather upholstery, heated front seats and a sunroof. On the safety front, there's vehicle stability control, anti-lock brakes, front, side and curtain airbags as well as seatbelt reminders for the rear occupants.
The 2022 Civic RS is a significant level-up, with a premium character, lengthy list of standard equipment, attractive outward appearance and excellent road manners. It may not be first to mind for the average professional, but in typical Honda fashion, it will earn its share of loyal followers.
