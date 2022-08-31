The 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system is a considerable leap over the system it replaces. A high-resolution display and more user-friendly menu layout makes it far easier to operate. A 360-degree camera system makes for confident parking manoeuvres in tighter spaces – there is also a semi-autonomous perpendicular and parallel parking assistant.
FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever
Image: Supplied
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is an unsung pioneer of the upmarket, medium-sized sport-utility vehicle (SUV) genre.
Here is a nameplate that came about in 1992, way before German expressions such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (now GLE-Class) were introduced to the world.
Most will agree it was the former, fourth-generation model that truly elevated the stock of the breed towards a level closer to that of the Teutonic competition.
After all, the model did share much of its architecture with the third-generation Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (W166). That was during the days of the DaimlerChrysler partnership.
The fourth-generation Grand Cherokee was launched in 2011 and arrived locally at the beginning of 2012. It enjoyed a lengthy life-cycle and during its time there were potent iterations such as the SRT and Trackhawk to bolster excitement.
But even garden-variety versions were praiseworthy. The 3.0 CRD model in particular gained plaudits for its mix of frugality and torque-richness, amplifying the pleasant cruising abilities of the vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Now there’s a new Grand Cherokee in town, the first model in the series released under the Stellantis firm’s ownership of Jeep. That means you’ll find very little in terms of old legacies, except for the carrying over of the long-standing, 3.6-litre, V6 petrol motor. We’ll talk about that later.
The new model is a handsome looking thing, an evolution of the upright, muscular template set down by forebears. With ladles of shiny embellishments, attractive alloy options and bulky proportions, there’s no disputing the presence it wields.
By default, our market will receive the L version of the model – that denotes extra length and the default fitment of a third seating row. This ought to make it rather compelling for larger families.
Three model grades are on offer, starting with the Limited, on to the Overland, while the Summit Reserve is the range-topper. In overseas markets, an even more opulent Wagoneer variant, but this has not been tabled for SA. We spent a weekend testing the middle-range Overland.
Opening the driver’s side door reveals a completely redesigned cabin that really makes the outgoing vehicle look quite dated.
The new Grand Cherokee has all the modern hallmarks we expect: a digitised instrument cluster, sizeable central infotainment screen and even a separate screen for the front passenger.
And it’s loaded to the brim with amenities. A McIntosh audio system offers 19 speakers, a 17-channel amplifier and 10-inch subwoofer. It pumps whatever you throw at it in supreme clarity, whether banging bass from a classic Dr Dre album or the higher pitches of Florence Welsh.
Image: Supplied
The 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system is a considerable leap over the system it replaces. A high-resolution display and more user-friendly menu layout makes it far easier to operate. A 360-degree camera system makes for confident parking manoeuvres in tighter spaces – there is also a semi-autonomous perpendicular and parallel parking assistant.
But the experience goes beyond gadgetry. You can also tell that a great deal more attention was paid to interior tactility, refinement and overall luxuriousness. Soft-touch surfaces abound, while the seats are wrapped in sumptuous leather. Front occupants benefit from heated and ventilated seats, and the driver can enjoy hot hands thanks to a heated steering wheel.
Driver-assistance features across the line-up include forward collision warning, rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor and lane-keep assist. The latter seemed to be quite sensitive and at times intrusive. It can be deactivated. The Jeep also benefits from an electronic parking brake now – gone is that old footbrake.
Air suspension allows for a maximum ground clearance of 277mm, ensuring the vehicle’s off-road credentials remain firmly intact. The system incorporates adaptive damping and makes for a cushy ride. An electronic limited-slip differential at the rear axle aids grip on tricky terrain.
So it looks the part, is loaded with impressive kit, delivers a cosseting interior experience and remains credible in the outdoor exploration arena. But one aspect might leave prospective buyers a little deflated.
You can only have the Grand Cherokee with the normally-aspirated, V6 petrol engine (210kW/344Nm). Under hard acceleration it becomes quite clear that a vehicle of this size could do with a bit more gallop. Best avoid frustration and take a leisurely approach to accelerator inputs. On the open road the motor is certainly happier than it is hustling around town. During a countryside stint we managed to achieve 10l/100km. This goes up to 14l/100km in urban settings.
PRICING:
Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited: R1,299,900
Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland: R1,479,900
Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve: R1,679,900
