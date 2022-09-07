The 360-degree cameras show up great and makes parking in a tight spot much easier. The centre display did struggle with touch inputs on the test model, requiring a rather hard push on the screen to register touch. The GT comes standard with a host of safety features such as lane-keeping assist, lane departure alert, blind-spot detection and pre-collision systems. The adaptive cruise control also works well. Wireless charging is available for compatible devices, which is handy, but a cable connection is required for Android Auto functionality.
FIRST DRIVE | New Haval H6 GT brings the heat
Image: Supplied
Haval is a brand that has cemented itself in the SA market as a great value proposition in recent years.
Sales of the Jolion and H6 models have helped establish the sub-brand of GWM (Great Wall Motors) as the go-to Chinese brand in the crossover segment in SA. Their new sporty H6 GT has been launched and we visited the Western Cape to preview it.
The H6 GT is based on the normal H6, but comes with completely revamped exterior looks, reimagined interior, tweaked engine and a higher price tag. The coupe styled roofline, aggressive front end, side skirts, rear diffuser and big, black 19-inch alloy wheels help to give the GT a sportier presence. It is sure to appeal to a different market to the normal H6.
Image: Supplied
The same 2.0 turbo engine along with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission is used as in the normal H6, but software mapping has increased power to 155kW and 325Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels with Haval’s torque on-demand 4WD system. The maximum torque is available from only 1,500rpm, which gives the GT a willingness to accelerate from the get-go, but it doesn’t feel quite as eager higher up the rev range.
The different driving modes have distinct differences in both sound and throttle response. Normal mode favours low noise and a very progressive, smooth throttle map – great for everyday commuting. Race mode opens a flap in the exhaust to make it sound a fair bit more exciting along with a very direct, almost abrupt throttle map. It will also hold onto a gear for longer in Race or Sport mode, but steering mounted paddles are available for when the driver wants to override the automatic exchange of cogs. During the test drive, the gearbox had a tendency to hunt between 6th and 7th gear while in Normal driving mode. Fuel consumption didn’t impress. On our 90km test route the OBC showed 11.4l/100km, which is in line with the original H6’s consumption we had on test previously.
Image: Supplied
Out on the road, the composure of the suspension does impress. Even on less than perfect surfaces, despite the low-profile 235/55/19 wheels. The damping is firm, but far from uncomfortable and inspires confidence in the driver. The steering feel is a bit light, especially in Normal mode, but does stiffen up quite a bit in Sport and Race modes. Driving on the legendary Chapman’s Peak road, the H6 GT feels adequately planted and is well capable of beating the bends, thanks to the suspension package and AWD system.
The interior is a great place to be. The fit and finish is exceptionally good and the quality of materials used is top notch. The carbon fibre inlays in the dash add to the sporty nature of the GT, along with the use of Alcantara on the door cards and seat backs. The lumo-green stitching on the seats may not be to everyone’s liking. The GT is loaded with all the bells and whistles. The 10.25-inch digital dash, along with the 12.3-inch centre display offer high resolution with all the info and functions one would need.
Image: Supplied
The 360-degree cameras show up great and makes parking in a tight spot much easier. The centre display did struggle with touch inputs on the test model, requiring a rather hard push on the screen to register touch. The GT comes standard with a host of safety features such as lane-keeping assist, lane departure alert, blind-spot detection and pre-collision systems. The adaptive cruise control also works well. Wireless charging is available for compatible devices, which is handy, but a cable connection is required for Android Auto functionality.
The amount of technology present in the H6 GT is impressive, especially considering the price point. At R629,950, it’s about R40,000 more expensive than the top of the range normal H6 Super Luxury AWD at R589,950, which is essentially the same car. You’ll be paying the premium for the sportier looks and ever so slightly more power from the engine. The normal H6 is more comfortable, but the GT is definitely more exciting, both to look at and to drive.
