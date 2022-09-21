The LX interior sports cloth seats, with artificial leather for the gear-shifter and steering wheel. It rides on 17-inch wheels and features standard LED headlamps, a reverse camera, dual automatic temperature control and cruise control.
FIRST DRIVE | Kia takes its Sportage to the max
Image: Supplied
The Sportage is Kia's best-selling model globally. In its fourth-generation, the vehicle cemented its credentials with a blend of versatility, attractive design, commendable build quality and competitive pricing.
Now the fifth-generation has landed in Mzansi. If social media is anything to go by, reactions to our images from the launch were positive. The latest sport-utility vehicle is daring in appearance, which will help it stand out in a crowded segment. We drove it in the Western Cape.
The first-generation Sportage debuted in 1993 and was in production for 10 years. Did you know it was the first production vehicle in the world to offer a knee airbag? In 2004 the second-generation debuted. While it did not win any beauty contests, it earned a reputation for reliability. To this day, a family member of mine uses their old Sportage hassle-free.
But the real game-changer was the third-generation model, introduced in 2010. It unveiled a new styling language (with the distinctive “tiger nose”) and elevated Kia's persona. The fourth-generation built on this, with an even more upmarket feel. Commentators used words such as “premium” and “refined” to describe the model.
Image: Supplied
There is plenty to admire about the latest version. The boomerang-shaped headlights, latest evolution of the “tiger nose” and chrome embellishments are difficult to ignore. At the rear, a fastback-inspired swoop leads into the light clusters, adding a sporty feel to the overall profile.
Depending on the grade, the Sportage rides on 17-, 18- or 19-inch wheels, with a wide choice of exterior colours. Experience Green and Splash Lemon are among the more vibrant.
Inside there is no denying its superiority. Our high-grade tester wowed with its sumptuous leatherette and soft-touch materials. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen takes centre stage, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as voice recognition.
Across the range as standard are USB type-C charging ports in the front, with two in the rear. Kia has done away with the entry-level Ignite and Ignite Plus grades in this model, consolidating them into the new LX grade, while enhancing the mid-tier EX-grade models.
Image: Supplied
The LX interior sports cloth seats, with artificial leather for the gear-shifter and steering wheel. It rides on 17-inch wheels and features standard LED headlamps, a reverse camera, dual automatic temperature control and cruise control.
The middle-grade EX has 18-inch wheels, cloth and artificial leather combination upholstery, electric seat adjustment for the driver and a heated steering wheel. Front and rear seats are heated.
We drove the range-topping GT-Line S, which has all the bells and whistles. These include deluxe scuff plates, alloy pedals, an electric tailgate, artificial leather on suede upholstery and a full suite of driver-assistance features. Lane-keeping, lane-following and blind-spot warning aids are part of the deal. A panoramic roof and 19-inch wheels complete the package.
Under the hood, all models use the 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine. This is good for 132kW and 265Nm of torque. The drive proved pleasant, with a comfortable ride quality and enough power to navigate situations that needed extra grunt. The overall feeling one gets from the drive is that of refinement and extensive under-skin engineering.
Models and pricing:
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi LX: R539,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi EX: R593,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line: R649,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus: R677,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S: R 734,995
