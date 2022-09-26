It didn’t take long for the Toyota Corolla Cross to became SA’s best selling new passenger car after its launch in November last year, and it also won the Car of the Year title.
In a fast-growing SUV/crossover market segment, the nameplate’s decades-long good reputation attracted buyers seeking a midsized car with a raised ground clearance, while the hybrid version provided fuel thrift to the mix.
Toyota has added more styling pizzazz to the recipe with the launch of the Corolla Cross GR-Sport (GR-S for short), with cosmetic and dynamic handling enhancements. This grows the Corolla Cross line up to six derivatives.
To make it visually pop from the herd, the exterior package comprises three bi-tone colour options, with black roof treatment, black 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/50/R18 tyres, GR badging and unique GR-themed interior accents.
A more aggressive-looking grille finished in gloss black extends towards the headlamp assembly. The lower apron is finished in gloss black along with the signature “GR Mesh”. Vertical air ducts with compact fog lamps further differentiate the GR-S from the regular car, while the external mirrors are black. The rear has black tailgate trim and blacked-out diffuser to complete the darkened look.
The cabin is given a dose of sporty flair with red contrast stitching on the black leather trim, a red accent stripe on the instrument panel, and piano black surfaces. A three-spoke steering wheel with piano black trim and red stitching completes the makeover.
FIRST DRIVE
Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S
The popular crossover gets blacked-up style and firmer suspension
There is no performance tweak and the GR-S uses the same 1.8l normally aspirated petrol engine with 103kW and 172Nm as other Corolla Cross models (the GR-S will later be available with the 90kW/142Nm hybrid powertrain as well).
However, the power steering is recalibrated for a sportier feel and the car has firmed-up shock absorbers with revised coil springs for more responsive handling. It gives the car a ride that is on the firm side, particularly over bumps and road scars.
There weren’t any fast corners to test the front wheel drive car’s improved handling prowess when I drove the car at its launch in Gauteng last week, but in urban commuting the hot hatch-like suspension felt perhaps overly stiff for the power on offer.
That aside, it’s an enjoyable drive. There is sufficient vooma and the continuously variable transmission (there is no manual available in the Corolla Cross range) has steps to simulate gear changes to prevent engine droning. It’s a refined and spacious car, and the black garnishes spruce it up with real styling flair.
The GR-S is based on the XR grade and gets standard gizmos like keyless entry, all-round one-touch power windows, LED lighting, cruise control, infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, park distance control, rain-sensing wipers and multiple USB inputs.
It’s also packaged with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) offering a suite of active safety aids including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and pre-collision system. These are complemented by ABS brakes, stability control and seven airbags
Like all Toyotas it is equipped with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15Gb in car Wi-Fi allocation.
The Corolla Cross GR-S is priced at R453,200, a R15,000 premium over the XR version. Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and six-services/90,000km service plan.
