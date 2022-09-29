Given the new Everest pricing, you might expect the interior to look and feel upwardly mobile, and it does. There’s a large touchscreen display, a digital information binnacle, black leather covering on shapely seats, and a good spread of soft-touch plastics.
FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Ford Everest offers improved road manners and more tech
The new Ford Everest, imported from Thailand, is now on sale in SA and initially available in Sport 4x4 and top-range Platinum guise.
However, its maker no longer views this Ranger-based seven-seat SUV as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Isuzu M-UX. Ford SA has its crosshairs on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado instead.
The Everest Sport 4x4 that’s powered by a 2.0l four cylinder engine 4x4 sells for R965,400 while the Platinum that wields a new 3.0l V6 turbodiesel commands R1,113,100 — effectively Prado money.
I can tell you that despite the class upgrade, it’s actually impressive in some areas and not so much in others. By now you will have seen the new look of a bull-nose, cleaner lines and a sharpened-up rear design. It’s all very American in styling and looks even better in the metal. Both models display different styling tweaks: the Sport with a blacked-up nose, lettering and alloys and the Platinum conversely shiny on the same bits.
Image: Supplied
Given the new Everest pricing, you might expect the interior to look and feel upwardly mobile, and it does. There’s a large touchscreen display, a digital information binnacle, black leather covering on shapely seats, and a good spread of soft-touch plastics.
The Sport model gets a tall automatic transmission lever while the Platinum makes do with a golf putter-like electronic shifter.
The growth spurt over the already large predecessor is minuscule in some places and significant elsewhere. The new car is 4mm higher, 12mm longer with 50mm extra wheelbase, and a full 155mm wider. Despite the proportions, its ample views outside make it easy to negotiate busy traffic and off-road trail turns with park distance control also on call.
A huge powered tailgate gives access to a compact boot when all the rear seats are propped up, and both the second- and third-row seats fold flat to carry more cargo. You’ll need the Platinum model to fold them electrically at the touch of a button, though.
Both models are well stocked. Standard items include wireless charging, electric parking brake, power outlets in all three rows, Type A and Type C USB ports, and Ford’s latest Sync 4A system with voice-activated communications, entertainment and information systems. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, with a factory-fitted modem to operate the FordPass App which allows for remote start, vehicle status check, locator and remote lock and unlock functions via a mobile device.
The top model also gets a 360° camera with split-view parking display for off-road driving usage, a 400W inverter for powering laptop computers and other devices, and heated and ventilated 10-way power adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver. The second-row seats are also heated in the Platinum.
Both models are adequately powered to carry seven passengers over any terrain, and the engines are refined. The Sport develops 154kW and 500Nm from a Bi-turbo 2.0l motor and it doesn’t struggle anywhere, including on off-road challenges. The Platinum’s 3.0l V6 turbodiesel has 184kW and 600Nm for a more refined and punchier shove and both versions come mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission as standard.
The Sport model fulfilled the brief of rugged driving over axle twisters and up muddy and steep slopes very well indeed, using its part-time four-wheel drive system with 4Hi and low-range gearing, and the standard fitment driving modes of Slippery, Mud & Ruts, Sand and a dedicated off-road screen that feeds live images through a front facing camera with guidelines.
Both models can wade in water up to 800mm and are fitted with an electronic rear differential lock and hill descent control, and both can tow a maximum braked trailer up to 3,500kg.
The V6 has a permanent all-wheel drive system with automatic torque apportionment between the axles depending on driving situation, along with self-parking abilities and the latest-generation adaptive cruise control system.
It was a smooth operator through towns and swoopy mountain roads where it showcased good tractability and handling prowess. It doesn’t wallow nearly as much as the outgoing model on curves and the six-cylinder power provided the urge to spear up steep inclines with ease.
The new Everest is very good and feels civilised, but while it trumps its predecessor on fast driving manners, it's not as impressive when it comes to dealing with bumps as the old car. It’s very smooth on equally smooth tarmac but the Platinum model gets more harsh on uneven surfaces and gravel, and this is perhaps attributed to its lower profile rubber of 275/45/R21. The Sport wears higher-profile 255/55/R20 tyres, while 255/65/R18 all-terrain tyres can optionally be specified on both models.
Overall, for its first drive it has proven it has set the bar quite high for technology, specification and looks for its former class.
Both models come with a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135,000km while the warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, and the roadside assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.
