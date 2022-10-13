First Drives

FIRST DRIVE | Subtly styled VW Tiguan R packs real performance punch

13 October 2022 - 10:13
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

The long-delayed launch of the Volkswagen Golf R in SA has been further pushed back to early next year due to global stock shortages, but VW performance enthusiasts who don’t mind sitting a bit higher off the road have the new Tiguan R at their disposal...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  2. New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you New Models
  3. REVIEW | The Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX Auto is perfectly imperfect Reviews
  4. World Supersport rider Steeman dies after crash in Portugal Motorsport
  5. How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel Features

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations