As you read this, we will be saddling up to drive the LCI version of the G20 3-Series. Pricing and start of sales were announced for our market recently, with the 318i coming in at R767,893 and the M340i xDrive costing R1,353,206. Highlights include a restyled exterior and revised cabin with the latest curved display screen.
We will also be driving the new X1. For South Africa, two derivatives were announced for now, the sDrive18i and sDrive18d, ranging between R753,045 and R830,616.
At the recent M Fest, the manufacturer showed off the M4 CSL, of which 15 units were allocated to the market, all sold. That means seeing one, let alone driving it, would be a rare opportunity.
Our test schedule includes an hour stint in the CSL, as well as the M3 50 Jahre Edition, announced in May, with 500 units limited to the North American market. It is sold in five paint options: Cinnabar Red, Techno Violet, Deep Interlagos Blue, Fire Orange and Limerock Grey. It is also distinguished by its orbit grey wheel finish.
FIRST DRIVE | Sheer driving pleasure in the US of A
Image: Supplied
Sowetan Motoring is being represented in the US this week at a special event hosted by BMW.
Staged in Palm Springs, California, the company is hosting its global press drive of the latest G70 7-Series, including the electric i7 and the life-cycle impulse (LCI) version of the X7 sport-utility vehicle (SUV).
Even more exciting is that the launch coincides with a set-up for regional North American media, where we will have a chance to report back on a wider selection of BMW Group products. Some are destined for our market, some are already on sale, some are so exclusive that driving them could be described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Detailed reports on all the models we experienced will be published in the coming editions of Sowetan Motoring, starting with a special issue on November 9.
Our activities started last week, with sessions in the 760i and i7. We cannot say much about the driving experience overall because there is an embargo, only lifting on Sunday. But we can share initial thoughts on what that controversial styling approach translates to, in the metal.
Image: Supplied
You have to see it in the flesh to fully appreciate the presence and charisma of the overall package. That imposing grille, the subject of much derision, appears to fit the package more cohesively than it does in the case of the iX, for example. To my eye, this 7-Series is certainly easier to like than the XM or even the new M2 that made its debut at Kyalami recently.
Inside, the 7-Series introduces a totally new look and feel vs its predecessor. In terms of screen real estate, there is plenty, from individual infotainment screens in rear passengers' door panels to the massive rear theatre display. There is an overwhelming amount of trick features, such as self-closing doors initialised by voice command.
The X7 was at home in its natural habitat, as North America accounts for the biggest sales volume of the model. Wide California roads complemented the girth of the massive SUV. Available as a seven-seater, the model is also sold in a more luxurious six-seater configuration, with individual chairs. Relishing the V8 timbre of the M60i model, we were mindful that this is a country where consumers are unfazed by the price of petrol.
As with the X5 on which it is based, the X7 disguises its weight and size with aplomb, tackling directional changes with composure, delivering an effortless cruising character. It would be the ideal pick for lengthy jaunts down American interstates.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Now, moving on to the British compact arm of the BMW Group, Mini.
A trio of special paint versions are on the agenda. First up, the Cooper S convertible Resolute Edition. It celebrates the motorsport heritage of Mini, boasting an exclusive Rebel Green colour. Next up, the Mini Cooper S Clubman Untold Edition in Midnight Black and Sage Green. Lastly, the Cooper Countryman S Untamed Edition licked in Nanuq White.
Image: Supplied
Our exploration will go far deeper than mere paintwork for the last section of our test-drive schedule, as we luxuriate in the wares from Rolls-Royce. Easy to forget sometimes that the British firm is also part of the BMW Group portfolio.
On offer are the Ghost and Phantom. We did have our fingers crossed for a turn in the Spectre, their first all-electric model, but no such luck. The new Ghost was launched in 2020 and the Phantom Series II in May.
