All grown up: Latest BMW X1 matures into own character

Much has changed since BMW released its first sport-utility vehicle (SUV) more than two decades ago. When the X5 was launched it had rivalry only in the form of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, as Audi had yet to release its Q7.
The premium SUV genre was in its early days. Consider, for your own amusement, that the BMW range, excluding the X5, consisted of the 3-Series, 5-Series, 7-Series and Z3.
Today, the manufacturer has a presence in most categories, pioneering certain niches that consumers did not know they wanted (or needed). Like the breed inspired by the X6, for example.
After the X5 and X3, the X1 furthered the SUV ambitions of BMW, appealing to a wider audience.
The original model, which wore the code E84, was based on the rear-wheel drive architecture of the contemporary 1-Series. While that ensured crisp on-road dynamics, it meant compromises in interior space and packaging. That was remedied when the subsequent F48 model adopted a front-wheel drive platform, adapted from the Mini side of the BMW Group operation.
Now the X1 is in its third generation. Designated U11, the model retains a front-driving platform while also introducing, for the first time, a full electric version, the iX1. This is in addition to a selection of hybrid options. Unfortunately these derivatives were not available for us to sample at a test event in the US.
Locally, for now our range will consist of the sDrive18i and sDrive18d, priced at R753,040 and R790,616 respectively. Add R40,000 if you want the M Sport package. The sDrive18i uses a 1,499cc, turbocharged petrol unit with three cylinders, good for 100kW and 230Nm. The sDrive18d is a four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel, offering 110kW and 360Nm. Both employ seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmissions.
In the flesh, the new X1 looks like a far more attractive stylistic effort than its predecessors. Maybe it was the wagonlike rear or kidney grilles that looked like the flared nostrils of a bull, but not too many people admired the first X1.
It got a little better with the follow-up, but with this third iteration, the model has grown into its frame. Yes, the kidney grilles are prominent, but not over-the-top in the same way as an iX or M3. Flanked by slim headlamps with an aggressive bumper design below, the front of the new X1 is assertive, bold.
Down the side and rear, its proportions are more athletic, tailored to appear compact, stocky, though it is a bigger vehicle than its predecessor. It is 53mm longer, 24mm wider and 44mm taller. The wheelbase has increased by 22mm.
If you are a BMW aficionado, much of the interior look and feel will be new to you. The latest X1 uses new fixtures and design elements. That includes the seat frames and door levers. No longer can you accuse the X1 of being a 1-Series on a raised body.
Like the 3-Series LCI, it gains a layout that is largely digitised with few physical buttons. The instrument cluster in front of the driver and central display form a single, rectangular panel. If you felt BMW had been dropping the ball from a tactile quality point of view, the new X1 addresses concerns well.
Fit and finish are praiseworthy, while the materials (like the cold metal door release levers) are a treat to feel. Navigation, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps are among standard amenities. One thing that did take some getting used to was the lack of a conventional rotary controller on the centre console. You have to reach an arm out and use the screen or use the voice command function.
As before, the X1 employs the UKL2 front-wheel drive platform. But it is sufficiently different in character and refinement to cousins such as the Mini Countryman. No criticisms could be levelled at ride quality and comfort. Handling is tidy, certainly more than up to the tasks of what the intended audience will expect. Granted, our experience is from the perspective of the high-tier xDrive28i model.
Luggage space is cavernous, ranging from 540l to 1,600l with the seats folded. The iX1 and hybrid models offer slightly less, between 490l and 1,495l. Sliding function for the second row of seating is an option.
The new X1 is a well-rounded package without any glaring deficiencies and looks set to help the brand further its SUV expansion. But it is not without competition. At this price point, family-orientated buyers may also be tempted to look towards larger, C-segment vehicles from non-premium brands in addition to the growing slew of competitive Chinese alternatives in the market.
