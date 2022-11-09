REVIEW | Updated 3-Series remains segment benchmark

Nosing out of our hotel parking and onto one of the flat, straight roads in Palm Springs, California, one is reminded just how pleasant the G20 has always been as an everyday vehicle. Comfort levels are faultless, with excellent insulation, supportive seats and an ergonomic layout honed over decades.
The serenity levels are amplified by the silence of the electrified powertrain, running in zero-emissions mode. While the 330e is not part of our South African range, it would not be unrealistic to anticipate it as an addition.
From memory, the synergy of the battery, electric motor and internal combustion certainly feels more cohesive than it did in the F30 330e or early Active Hybrid 3 derivatives.
The plug-in hybrid uses the familiar 1,998cc, turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine, aided by a synchronous electric motor. This is powered by a 12kWh lithium-ion battery stored beneath the rear seat. System output is 215kW and 420Nm. With electric motor and engine working in tandem, performance is sprightly, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.8 seconds. Performance with a conscience, the 330e promises a combined fuel consumption figure as low as 1.3l/100km, with a fully electric driving range of 62km.
Next up, we hopped into a 330i. Same engine as the 330e sans the electric motor, delivering 180kW and 400Nm. It is only 0.1 of a second slower to 100km/h than the hybrid. Replete with the M Sport package and a sunroof, the tester seemed bang-on appropriate in terms of specification for our market.
Hoofing it up an incline into the mountains, the synthesised bellow of the motor almost emulates the tones of six-cylinder 3-Series models from times gone by. Delivery is strong and it never feels out of puff, nor is it too much as to overwhelm the average driver. If you want a just-right type of balance, the 330i is probably the way to go.
What if you want a true six-cylinder 3-Series, but find the M3 too extreme? Cue the M340i with xDrive.
Pay attention to model-specific features such as the mesh grille pattern and trapezoidal rear exhaust pipes. It rolls on 18-inch light alloy wheels as standard, but a 19-inch variety is an option. Our car looked downright fantastic, especially sporting the special roundel commemorating 50 years of BMW M.
The acoustic signature of the turbocharged, 2,998cc engine is distinctive and addictive. On twisty roads, the vehicle relays an unflappable impression, courtesy of the xDrive system. Its 275kW and 500Nm output deliver a claimed acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. Some would wager that, without the presence of all-wheel drive, the M340i would be a very close match to its full-cream M3 sibling.
But the overall texture of the drive in this case is much easier to live with and enjoy in real-world conditions. It is softer, more forgiving, in every measure. A 48-volt mild hybrid system contributes to efficiency.
Hustling through twisty roads, over dramatic elevations against a backdrop of mountain scenery, seemed like the most natural thing for the M340i. It offers a genuinely involving, plugged-in experience, but not at the expense of comfort and usability.
Since inception, BMW has punted the 3-Series as the driving-orientated contender of the class. The G20 retains those credentials and with this latest update, evolves suitably in line with the requirements of the modern buyer.
REVIEW | Updated 3-Series remains segment benchmark
With its latest update, the iconic sedan is still a driving-orientated contender
It is arguable that passion for the BMW 3-Series is more fervent in SA than any other market globally.
Though we missed out on the original E21 generation, we more than made up for this when the E30 was launched, beginning a story of local production that would continue across five generations, ending with the F30.
As for the E30, you do not have to possess a cursory interest in motoring to appreciate its significance. Decades after its release, the iconic, square-shaped BMW is a coveted steed, whether a basic 316 or the rarer 333i and 325is derivatives.
A great deal has changed, of course. The BMW plant in Tshwane no longer manufactures the 3-Series, which has made way for the X3. And the general trend worldwide is largely drifting away from three-box designs in favour of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).
Still, the 3-Series in G20 format remains an important model for the brand, continuing the age-old, medium-sized sedan rivalry between the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Lexus IS.
Keeping it fresh in such company is ensured by the customary life-cycle impulse or LCI, which, in BMW parlance, means facelift. Local start of sales for the model was announced towards the end of September, with a range consisting of the 318i (R767,893), 320i (R832,893), 320d (R880,313), 330i M Sport (R953,197) and M340i xDrive coming in at R1,338,206.
Interestingly, while the updated G20 was announced for our country nearly two months ago, our first in-person interaction with the model was in the US last week, sampling a trio of versions: 330e hybrid, 330i and M340i xDrive.
The first thing to notice at the front is a redesigned grille, traditional in execution, which ought to please those who find the enlarged kidneys of other BMW offerings a little too much. Slimmer headlamps (full-LED) and larger air intakes create a leaner, more purposeful frontal appearance.
Tweaks at the rear are less noticeable, including, according to BMW, a higher proportion of surfaces painted in body colour. Sounds like a reach, but maybe you will spot the standard fitment of darker, Shadowline trim across the range, while the smallest default alloy for our region is a 17-inch wheel.
Hopping into the 330e first, it takes little time to get comfortable behind the wheel, despite it being on the left. We should not forget that the model has become a global car in the truest sense. Production comes from three plants: Munich and Mexico, with a special, long-wheelbase version produced in China for that market.
Three-zone climate control is now standard, as is navigation. Also standard is the curved display set-up, with a 12.3-inch display serving as the instrument cluster and 14.9-inch unit taking centre stage. The latter is angled ever so slightly towards the driver. Overall, the number of physical switchgear has been reduced. Climate control, for instance, is now operated via the main screen.
Most of the population accustomed to smartphone operation will find this sparser, simplified approach to be a natural evolution. Occupants can also use the voice-control function, summoning a personal assistant that can adjust temperature, change radio stations and more. All models wield an eight-speed automatic transmission.
