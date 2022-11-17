FIRST DRIVE | Mahindra XUV700 reaches new levels of sophistication

The seats are comfortable and supportive, and the driver is presented with a one-piece digital dashboard Mahindra calls the Super Screen — a combination of two high-definition, 26cm digital screens for the digital cluster and infotainment systems, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
All models get a panoramic sunroof that covers most of the passenger compartment and Mahindra has partnered with Sony to customise the sound experience inside the XUV700. In the AX7 L, the system is upgraded to a 12-speaker system with fully immersive 3D sound.
Additional specification on this variant includes wireless charging, automatic and flush-fitting electronic door handles, a Blind View Monitor system and four digital cameras mounted in the nose, tailgate and side mirrors for a 360° view of the vehicle when manoeuvring or parking.
This system can be set to continuously record while driving, negating the need for a traditional dashcam.
Though most functions are configurable, one irritant is the lane-change monitor that cannot be turned off, only reduced. It comes with a whiny warning tone that felt as if it was permanently wailing on our drive, considering the number of times we were forced to cross the line to avoid falling into a hole reminiscent of that in television drama La Brea.
Image: Supplied
Bucketing rain and some serious pothole dodging in Magaliesburg at the weekend gave some pretty keen insights into the behaviour of the new Mahindra XUV700 in slippery conditions and when asked to make sudden directional changes.
While not the type of launch drive that allowed time on the open road to experiment with the settings and functions of the vehicle, it did present a good insight into the new all-independent set-up of the XUV700 that features a multilink suspension with stabiliser bar and FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology.
The global unveil took place in June and this launch event confirmed the three-variant line-up, with specifications and pricing for the SA market.
The models are the XUV700 AX5 (R474,999), XUV700 AX7 (R524,999) and the flagship XUV700 AX7 L (R559,999) — with the figure five signifying a five-seater and seven the three-row variant.
According to Rajesh Gupta, CEO, Mahindra SA: “The XUV700 heralds an entirely new range of Mahindra models that will arrive in the next six months. As the first model to carry our new 'Twin Peaks' logo, it is also the first Mahindra SUV that welcomes an entirely new phase for the brand.
Image: Supplied
“In SA, the XUV700 is also our invitation to our Mahindra family to head out and explore the world. With its power and capabilities, the XUV700 allows every family to explore active living.”
Power for all variants comes from a 2.0l mStallion turbo-petrol engine, delivering 149kW at 5,000rpm and torque of 380Nm available in full from 1,750rpm. This is mated with a six-speed automatic transmission that has been remapped to match the power profile of the petrol engine at SA cruising speeds.
Though unable to get much “cruising” done in the wet conditions, the power delivery and throttle response at low to medium speeds was more than adequate for the task, as was braking performance — most important, since several sudden speed reductions were needed to avoid heavily disguised potholes filled with rain water.
And we did have to take care since the Mahindra does not come with a spare tyre.
From the first of the XUV models launched locally by Mahindra, the 700 is a clear indication of how far the company has shifted in terms of quality, fit and finish.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The XUV700 is built on a new platform and is the first of the new-generation Mahindra models to wear the “Twin Peaks” logo. The elegant external styling includes LED clear-view headlamps with automatic boosting, LED daytime running lights and LED sequential indicators.
The body makes use of enhanced high-tensile and ultra-high-tensile steels that increase the toughness and torsional rigidity, while reducing the weight of the vehicle.
At the rear, the arrow-tip tail lights use LED technology, with an additional high-level LED brake lamp.
One thoughtful feature is the one-touch lever built into the front passenger seat that allows the driver to move that seat to its most forward position instantly — ideal for a parent needing quick access to a child happily strapped into and Isofix-anchored seat.
With three rows of seats, configuring loading space is also simple, with fold-and-tumble second-row seats helping to create a flat loading bed.
The XUV700 is sold with a five-year/100,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km warranty with a Roadside Assistance Plan.
