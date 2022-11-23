FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road

It is a habitat that almost makes the X7 feel somewhat compact. Driving through narrower lanes in South Africa amplifies the size of this vehicle. But in California, where you have oversized Ford, Chevrolet and Ram pick-up trucks with lifted suspensions, this BMW seemed quite reasonable by contrast.
BMW has covered almost every single-digit figure. For a long time the rumour mill churned speculation about the prospect of a 9-Series, a top-hierarchy model of some variation to be mentioned in the same breath as Mercedes-Maybach or Bentley.
Even though the 8-Series is a number above, the 7-Series is the de facto flagship of the BMW line-up, the innovation showpiece and torchbearer for next generation technologies. In 2019 the brand adapted 7-Series presence and status to sport-utility vehicle format, launching the X7.
Until then the X5 had been at the top of the pile in the world of BMW. Boasting extra length, additional interior space, a third seating row and a more opulent character overall, there was no denying its position as the head of BMW SUV affairs. Of course, the concept of X7 was not born of excess for the mere sake of it. Markets such as the US, China and the Middle East have a penchant for big SUV offerings, which BMW had been missing out on.
The US is in fact the biggest sales market for the X7. Quite appropriate that we would sample the latest version of the model in the country during a recent test event in Palm Springs, California. Note that it is a facelift, or life-cycle impulse as BMW says, not an all-new model.
You can very easily distinguish the latest X7 from its predecessor. The frontal styling is clearly in line with that of the G70 7-Series, characterised by its slit-eyed upper section, additional lighting areas directly beneath, aggressive, angular lower intakes and sizeable kidney grilles.
The latest assortment of BMW kidney grilles have been the source of contention, but on a vehicle of large proportions, those massive nostrils work well. This is a full-sized, swaggering SUV after all, aimed at a demographic that prioritises presence and size. The new X7 certainly ticks those boxes and then some. The rear is a bit less obvious in its state of enhancement, distinguished from the old vehicle by restyled lights boasting a 3D effect and updated graphics.
Behind the wheel, drivers will notice the latest Curved Display setup, recently added to models such as the latest 3-Series. It employs a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, complemented by a 14.9-inch screen in the centre, running the BMW Operating System 8 platform.
Although it is almost entirely touch-operated, a conventional iDrive rotary controller remains in the centre console. Instead of a conventional gear lever, a slim, crystal-type sliver does duty. The fascia panel has been revised for a cleaner look. No longer will you find climate control buttons as those are accessed via the main screen. Slimmer air ventilation slots are also to be found.
With an abundance of rich materials, including supple leather, textured decorative inlays and visually attractive styling elements, the X7 remains a luxurious environment. As before, the second row of seating can be specified with individual chairs.
The updated 4.4-litre, turbocharged-petrol V8 in the M60i xDrive flagship we tested incorporated mild hybrid technology. It develops a 390kW and 750Nm punch, with a rather playful acoustic note echoing muscle car timbres. Under hard acceleration, it produces an eight-cylinder rumble that sounded quite appropriate in the setting of a wide, straight American freeway flanked by desert terrain.
