The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the second SUV body style in the carmaker’s 112-year history, has arrived in South Africa.
The company is pitching the model as an offering in the C-SUV segment which grew 9.5% in 2022 as cash-strapped South African customers move away from larger, more expensive SUVs.
The Tonale will compete with chic and premium midsized crossovers such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lexus UX, and Volvo’s XC40, offering similar levels of versatility, features and refinement. Still, Alfa’s focus is on efficiency through an integrated hybrid system, and it tears up the rule book for handling in the sector.
The company said the Tonale drew styling inspiration from the many sensual and storied Alfa Romeos of the past, and it’s up to the individual to spot their historic favourites. Without doubt though, the 3+3 headlamp style invokes the 1989 SZ Zagato.
The Tonale is available in three specifications: the entry-level Ti, mid-spec Speciale and high-grade Veloce. We drove the Speciale in Misano blue at the local media launch held in Cape Town.
The dashboard is made from soft touch materials, including the steering wheel, which is integrated with a starter button.
It might not have the digital panache of its Audi and BMW counterparts, but the Tonale feels modern enough and is put together very well. A floating, colourful main screen perched on the dash is the gateway to the vehicle’s numerous features. There’s wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android auto connectivity, type A and type C USB chargers, a sound system, and dual-zone air-conditioning with an air purifying system.
FIRST DRIVE | New Alfa Romeo Tonale combines sensual looks with sharp handling
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Start the Speciale and, assuming there’s charge in the car’s 48-volt starter-generator and you are crawling at driveway speeds, it’ll start off running on electric power alone. The Tonale debuts with a 1.5l four-cylinder engine combined with a 15kW electric motor, and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Total system output is 118kW and 240Nm and the car has the Alfa Romeo DNA (Dynamic, Natural, Advanced) mode selector that tweaks the steering, throttle, and shift-mapping. In Advanced mode it saved fuel and the car returned about 8.5l/100km on extra-urban roads while using its active cruise control with autonomous throttle, brake and steer.
The figure rose to more than 10l/100km when adopting a more enthusiastic style, though. Performance isn’t too shabby in Dynamic mode, where the throttle and steering are sharpened and the dampers stiffen. The metallic steering wheel paddles produce a satisfying click when you engage to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 8.8 seconds to reach a top speed of 210km/h.
This velocity is on par with segment rivals, but cornering is where this Alfa Romeo impresses. It turns in with staggering alacrity and the lateral grip is almost outrageous for the segment. Body control is also very good, with the excellent and adjustable damping ensuring the car transitions like a hot hatch on switchbacks, while keeping the ride comfy.
Safety is looked after by a raft of systems, including six airbags, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The Tonale looks and drives as one would expect of an Alfa Romeo, and its generous specification and price will please loyalists and entice new customers. The launch of the car coincides with the brand doing well in the latest JD Power customer satisfaction survey in the US, where it beat Porsche and Lexus to the top spot of the premium segment.
All Alfa Romeo Tonale models come standard with a five year/100,000km warranty and five year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Pricing
Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti — R739,900
Alfa Romeo Tonale Speciale — R799,900
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce — R819,900
