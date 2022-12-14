You might not expect so initially, but the GR86 remains lively even when paired with the six-speed torque-converter automatic. The bigger engine displacement, now 2.4l, makes a considerable difference.
Its 174kW and 250Nm output feels strong in the real world while the quoted 0-100km/h time is not to be scoffed at.
On the handling front, the new 86 is more cohesive than before, thanks to rigidity enhancements and extensive suspension fine-tuning. Sharp, alert, but also notably more balanced, is how I would sum it up.
It costs R733,700 while the manual is R698,100. Naturally, the latter is the easy choice for the committed owner.
Last week I also had a turn in the GR Yaris. Old news, you might say, but when my turn came to drive the car last year, Covid-19 had me in its grip.
Stepping out of the low, firm GR86 into the Yaris offered a stark contrast. Because it is a regular B-segment hatchback, the Yaris is ergonomically familiar and, for the most part, quite comfortable. You can use it as you would any car. Groceries? No problem. Rear passengers? Certainly better off here than in the GR86. Those front seats are chunky and amply bolstered.
Why the Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris will leave you smiling for days
Image: Supplied
Toyota is on a roll. Well, you might say that holds true during most seasons, given their sales volumes in South Africa.
But I'm referring in particular to the brand's sporting wares from the Gazoo Racing (GR) division.
Never before has Toyota shown such a fervent commitment to performance motoring, delivering punch after punch, ranging from compact hot hatches to pedigreed sports cars. And a spicier Hilux derivative in between. There is more to come from the GR workshop.
Last week we spent time with two representatives from the firm. First, the recently launched GR86 coupé.
Sowetan Motoring attended the international launch in Spain earlier this year. Our report was generally positive, stating the newcomer had brought sufficient improvements, without diluting the overall essence of the original.
This time, we sampled the model in automatic guise. Not the first choice for purists, but we should not forget that there is a demographic out there who would not dismiss a layer of convenience in a sports car. A great number of performance wares in 2022 are sold as automatics only, after all.
The new GR86 looks sublime, taking on more substantial proportions than the predecessor. Like a teenager that grew into adult frame.
Ingress and egress requires finesse, given the dainty size and low height of the vehicle. This was not something that struck me all that hard reviewing the first 86, but with older bones, I was very aware of the contortions required this time.
I also had a chance to test the rear seats of the 86. When I say “I”, what I mean is my partner's two younger siblings, aged 14 and 17, had to squeeze themselves into those rear quarters.
Definitely best reserved for occasional use, those rear seats. For the one youngster to fit behind me I had to pull my seat as far forward as possible, basically in the position that short drivers seem to adopt when piloting large sport-utility vehicles. Overall, that 70km trip with occupants was unpleasant. Road noise was also quite intrusive.
OK, so you would have already guessed it is impractical. How does it do the sports car thing? Rather well, is the simple answer.
Image: Supplied
Last week I also had a turn in the GR Yaris. Old news, you might say, but when my turn came to drive the car last year, Covid-19 had me in its grip.
Stepping out of the low, firm GR86 into the Yaris offered a stark contrast. Because it is a regular B-segment hatchback, the Yaris is ergonomically familiar and, for the most part, quite comfortable. You can use it as you would any car. Groceries? No problem. Rear passengers? Certainly better off here than in the GR86. Those front seats are chunky and amply bolstered.
Image: Supplied
Very nearly stalled it while leaving Toyota headquarters, in full sight of their fleet administrator, but managed to salvage my take-off. Clutch uptake is quite low on the Yaris, which takes some getting used to. The six-speed shifter has a mechanical action to it that makes throws addictive.
After the first time I booted the accelerator to merge into the freeway traffic safely, I learnt why colleagues were raving about the mighty little Yaris. First, that engine sounds incredible, unlike any other three-cylinder I have heard. It has a muscular timbre that puts one in mind of a bigger motor.
And it pulls hard too. You are looking at 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds, thanks to that 198kW and 360Nm output channelled to all four wheels. Drivers of more expensive vehicles with bigger engines underestimate the fiery Yaris at their own peril.
Image: Supplied
All-wheel drive also means it hangs on with unbreakable resolve in the corners. You can drive it with vigour and remain confident things are not all that likely to end up out of shape, even when the roads are as wet as they have been in the past few days.
It costs R776,400 and for some buyersthat might seem steep in contrast to, say, a Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI.
Experience the Yaris, though, and you might understand the philosophy. This is not merely a basic hatchback with some go-faster elements. It is a bespoke, rally-bred racer with genuine motorsport pedigree. No doubt, the GR Yaris is one of the best performance cars of our time.
