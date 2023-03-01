First Drives

FIRST DRIVE | Updated Hyundai Palisade remains a firm family favourite

01 March 2023 - 09:31 By Gugu Masuku
Hyundai's large Palisade remains an attractive prospect.
Image: Supplied

It wasn't long ago that Hyundai introduced its seven-seater Palisade sport-utility vehicle to the South African market and already we have a facelift model. It was introduced at the end of 2021 and the South Koreans have been at work, fine-tuning their product. Here's what you can look forward to in the updated Hyundai Palisade released last week.

It retains its imposing appearance with minor improvements that enhance the look. At the front, you'll spot a new grille finished in a glossy black for a modern flavour. The daytime-running lights have also been tweaked and repositioned. These updates alone are substantial enough to distinguish the new Palisade from its predecessor. At the rear, the bumper has been slightly revised and minor changes have also been made to the alloy wheel design.

At just more than R1m, it offers more than comparative Germans models.
Image: Supplied

As before, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included with enhanced capacity for the wireless charging facility. There's a new infotainment screen, while USB ports abound for front and rear seat passengers. No occupant will have to suffer with a smartphone flat battery in load-shedding. Speaking of connections, the Palisade can accommodate two Bluetooth devices, allowing for hands-free calls on both as well as media playback.

Since it is a family vehicle, Hyundai has included a Push To Talk (PTT) feature that allows parents to talk to their children in the last row of seats. It works by transmitting voice to the rear speakers. Another family-orientated feature is a special “quiet” mode. When active, the rear speakers are muted while the front remain on but with reduced volume. According to Hyundai, this is useful should you have sleeping passengers in the rear.

However, after experimenting with these functions, we feel they may be more gimmicky than functional. A new function that serves its purpose is the heated and cooled seats in the second row, in addition to the two front seats.

A new infotainment screen is among updated cabin appointments.
Image: Supplied

From a safety perspective, the updated Hyundai Palisade has seven standard airbags, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring through cameras on either side and a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

As before, the all-wheel drive Palisade is powered by a 2.2l turbocharged-diesel engine. The engine produces 142kW and 440Nm. In a vehicle of this size, the motor needs more oomph. An eight-speed automatic is still the default transmission choice. A selection dial offers various driving modes, with marked changes in character. Dampening is noticeably different when switching from comfort to sport, with the former producing a smooth ride while the latter makes for a firm suspension.

There are two variants on offer — a seven-seater and an eight-seater. Both are fitted with the same features and equipment, the only difference being the seating. The price, however, is the same for both at R1,099,900. It includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/105,000km service plan.

