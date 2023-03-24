Despite its relatively modest 4,228mm length, the Captur boasts sufficient cabin room for four adults and a decent-sized 404l boot, which has a split floor for hiding valuables. In another nod to practicality, the rear seat can be folded down or slid forward to expand the cargo area to a maximum 1275l.
LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE | Renault Captur arrives with class-leading torque
Denis Droppa drives Renault's B-segment crossover at its South African launch in Durban
Image: Supplied
Nearly four years after being launched overseas, the second generation Renault Captur has arrived in South Africa after being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting semiconductor shortages.
The first-generation Captur sold 11,500 units in South Africa and its successor takes on rivals like the VW T Cross, Haval Jolion and Kia Seltos in the popular B-segment crossover market.
Built in Spain, the car arrives in two models: the entry Level Zen and higher-specced Intens. Both variants are powered by a perky 1.3l petrol four-cylinder turbo engine with outputs of 113kW and 270Nm, making it one of the gutsiest B-segment SUVs. Power is fed to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch auto gearbox and Renault claims the Captur will scoot from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds, top out at 193km/h, and average 6.6l/100km on the urban/freeway cycle.
Having arrived here so long after its overseas introduction, the Captur is already scheduled for a facelift next year, but in its present form the little SUV doesn’t show any signs of looking “so last month”. It has a striking, modern design with C-shaped front and rear LED lights, with the Intens model further vamped up with a dual tone body colour, black roof and stylish diamond-cut 17 inch alloy wheels. The Zen rides on 17 inch steel wheels.
The Captur has an upmarket cabin ambience in both variants with a soft-touch dashboard, while a synthetic leather steering wheel and satin chrome/synthetic leather gear knob add an extra touch of class to the interior of the Intens. Both models have cloth seats.
Image: Supplied
Despite its relatively modest 4,228mm length, the Captur boasts sufficient cabin room for four adults and a decent-sized 404l boot, which has a split floor for hiding valuables. In another nod to practicality, the rear seat can be folded down or slid forward to expand the cargo area to a maximum 1275l.
The entry-level Zen lays on a reasonable level of comforts, including cruise control, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, multifunction steering wheel and an infotainment system with seven-inch colour touchscreen and navigation.
Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control and emergency brake assist comprise the standard safety. The Captur earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
The Intens ups the ante with features like a 9.3-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, lane departure warning and blind spot detector, among others. The top model also has a futuristic EDC e-shifter gear lever, mounted on a "floating" console that looks stylish but wobbles when you shift gears.
An elevated 174mm ground clearance and high profile 215/60 R17 tyres ensure the Captur shouldn't shy away from rough roads and potholes, though the ride on bumps felt on the firm side when I drove the Captur at the media launch in Durban.
The performance felt reasonably spirited and it is not a car that needs to be consigned to the slow lane. The hefty torque provides good mid-range punch and at sea level there is minimal turbo lag, though there might be some power hesitation at higher altitudes.
There are steering wheel paddle shifters but the auto gearbox worked fine on its own. There are normal, sport and eco drive modes which affect throttle and steering responses.
Build quality and refinement seem good in this Clio-based Renault, with no engine buzzing or wind noise to disturb the silence. The Captur feels solidly built and has a premium feel for the market segment.
PRICING
Prices include a five year/150,000km warranty and three year/ 45,000 km service plan
KEY RIVALS
