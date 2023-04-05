Over bumps and corrugated dirt sections we were reminded of the heavy-duty Hilux frame dong service beneath. But perhaps it is this hardy, rugged sense that imbues Fortuner owners with the impression of durability that keeps them coming back for more. Improvements in overall noise suppression and insulation were easier to note, however.
FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner improves on winning formula
Image: Supplied
It used to be that large, non-premium sedans were the go-to for average families seeking suitable transportation.
Many moons ago, nameplates such as the Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima, Ford Telstar, Mazda 626, Volkswagen Passat served buyers wanting a spacious, three-box configuration.
In 2023, this genre is extinct in the South African market. Except for certain offerings from the German, premium set, sedans are no longer in vogue.
In the mainstream market, the ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle category has become a favoured choice for growing families instead. Buyers have choices such as the Isuzu MU-X, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner.
That Fortuner is what most people end up purchasing. It has become the leader in its segment, a popular sight on local roads and a choice its owners seem to swear by.
Also helping the cause is that the Fortuner is manufactured on home soil, at the Toyota Prospecton facility in KwaZulu-Natal. You could almost think of it as the modern day Camry, in spirit perhaps.
But where the Camry and its ilk were limited, the Fortuner and similar breeds offer a lot more, especially for those with outdoors ambitions.
Thanks to its rugged, bakkie-sourced underpinnings, substantial ground clearance and option of four-wheel drive, you can go much further than any sedan would have allowed.
From the asphalt of the suburbs to the punishing gravel of Swartberg Pass in the Western Cape, no journey is out of the question.
Image: Supplied
And that latter destination is where we toured last week at the launch of the upgraded Toyota Fortuner.
We first laid eyes on the model at the Toyota State of the Motor Industry event in Johannesburg at the beginning of the year.
Truth be told, it faded into the periphery as the brand showed us radical creations such as the hybrid Mirai and the latest generation luxurious Crown.
Studying the row of Fortuner models before us at George airport, the visual enhancements were quite clear.
Toyota says many of the styling elements of the newcomer are catamaran-inspired. The edgy, angular front and rear bumpers are said to echo the appearance of the twin hulls that characterise the seagoing craft. Aerodynamic mouldings, spiffy L-shaped inserts and trapezoidal fog lamp housings contribute to that sense of sharpness.
At the front, buyers will also spot redesigned LED headlamps with a slimmer style, the rear clusters were also revised, complemented by a piano black licence plate garnish and black badge treatment.
Down the side, the most noticeable difference is the fitment of 18-inch alloys with a turbine pattern. Soon the satin silver finish wheels of our test unit would be caked in brown mud.
Having spent time with its rival a week before, the Ford Everest, my reference point was fresh.
Though Toyota says work was done to the suspension of the updated Fortuner, it was notably firmer in tuning vs the blue oval product.
Image: Supplied
Over bumps and corrugated dirt sections we were reminded of the heavy-duty Hilux frame dong service beneath. But perhaps it is this hardy, rugged sense that imbues Fortuner owners with the impression of durability that keeps them coming back for more. Improvements in overall noise suppression and insulation were easier to note, however.
Inside, leather upholstery has been made standard across the range, with a softer texture of grain applied to the steering wheel. The 2.8l engine derivatives are offered with dual-tone upholstery, blending black with maroon.
In addition, the 2.8l versions boast a revised instrument cluster with new graphics and ornamentation. A reminder that for the 2022 model, these versions also gained a surround-view monitor, 11-speaker JBL sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Customers have two engine options: the 2.4 GD-6 (110kW/400Nm) and the 2.8 GD-6 (150kW/500Nm). The former is offered with a six-speed manual or automatic and the latter exclusively with a six-speed automatic.
We spent our time with the 2.8 GD-6. As before, the motor feels strong, with ample pulling power in all conditions. The transmission does a fair job, but there were many moments in our drive where it seemed to linger in lower gears, maintaining the medium pace of our convoy.
The robustness factor and tough feel of the Fortuner was undeniable trekking up and down Swartberg Pass.
With four-wheel drive engaged, there was never an instant of loss in traction. A good thing, given the narrow path and breathtaking drop on the other side. We were a lot more confident than passers-by we encountered, nervous-looking tourists driving rented compact hatchbacks.
The range consists of seven models, kicking off at R653,500 for the 2.4 GD-6 manual, while the the top-tier 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX we drove goes for R915,400. In the middle, you will pay R794,600 for the 2.8 GD-6 without four-wheel drive. A three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan are included.
The Fortuner may not be the most sophisticated vehicle out there, but its durable feel, sturdy build quality, as well as the inherent strength of the Toyota badge and what that implies for service and resale means its success in the category will not be usurped any time soon.
