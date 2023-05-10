Praise was heaped on its striking appearance, excellent interior quality and sorted road manners. Our parting shot was that hybrid assistance or a diesel motor would be even more flattering to the package.
FIRST DRIVE | Kia Sportage an even better buy thanks to diesel boost
While many pundits in first-world markets assert that the writing is on the wall for diesel, it sure does not feel that way in our country.
Just consider the size and popularity of the light commercial vehicle space in South Africa and how just about every offering is powered by diesel.
And in the past few weeks, our publication seems to have been having its fair share of diesel passenger car experiences.
Last week we reported on the incredible 3.6l/100km achieved testing the BMW X1 sDrive18d. See our road test on the 320d this week too. Last month, we sampled the sharp but pricey Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line.
And this week there is a new diesel steed to pore over: the Kia Sportage CRDi. Until now, your choice of engine in the Sportage was limited to a 1.6-litre, turbocharged-petrol unit.
This power source proved acceptable in application, but the torque richness and fuel economy offered by the CRDi ought to be quite compelling to buyers who know and appreciate those diesel virtues.
Keen observers of the motoring media firmament will know that the latest, fifth-generation Sportage has been the recipient of great acclaim since its launch in 2022.
It is even part of the field of contestants in the running for the South African Car of the Year title. We spent the extended December period with the Sportage in GT-Line S trim, the range-topper, boasting the dazzling outer trinkets and a grocery list of standard amenities.
Praise was heaped on its striking appearance, excellent interior quality and sorted road manners. Our parting shot was that hybrid assistance or a diesel motor would be even more flattering to the package.
Our comments have been heeded. Like the petrol version, the engine in the diesel packs a 1.6-litre displacement, with four cylinders, paired with a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Drive is to the front wheels, no all-wheel drive model is served at this point.
Power output is rated at 100kW, with 320Nm on offer. With a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.4 seconds, it is slower than the petrol (8.8 seconds). But in the slower paces of town and suburban driving, the greater torque of the diesel gives a more effortless feel at achieving and maintaining momentum.
At the launch last week, we took a cruise from Sandton to Vosloorus, via then M1 and N3, then back again. It was about 100km and our average consumption as displayed by the on-board computer was 5.5l/100km. Without really trying to drive as if on an economy run, this was a truly excellent return.
Like the petrol Sportage, the CRDi is endowed with polished road manners. Cabin insulation is just about faultless, ride quality is accomplished and overall, behind the wheel, the driver is imbued with an assured sense of confidence.
Our test unit was the middle-grade EX version. It certainly does look like a middle-range product, doing without the garnishes of the GT-Line. But if you are the sensible type of buyer — unfazed by that — it will do the job nicely.
Versus the standard LX, you get 18-inch alloy wheels, cloth-on-leatherette upholstery, electric seat adjustment for the front occupants, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Just like the LX, the EX offers a curved 12.3-inch infotainment screen, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, cruise control, dual temperature control, multifunction steering wheel, blind-spot warning as well as USB Type-C ports for the rear passengers.
The CRDi can be had in basic LX, EX and GT-Line Plus grades. It does carry a premium over petrol equivalents. In the case of the LX, for instance, you are paying R30,000 more. A six-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty are included across the range.
Pricing:
1.6 CRDi LX: R597,995
1.6 CRDi EX: R651,995
1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus: R735,995
