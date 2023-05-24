REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering

My single out-of-the-ordinary observation was the weighty feel of the steering, which also required frequent, minor adjustments, sniffing and following camber changes like a basset hound with an eager nose. The plastics appear durable and with the exception of the front electric window switches, everything is where you would expect it to be. Those switches are on the dashboard, not on the arm rests of the doors.
It’s easy to build a high-performance or ultra-luxury car. But it’s much harder to design and produce a competent budget car.
The parameters are tighter: you’ve got to make it compact yet spacious, sufficiently powerful but not thirsty, decently equipped but not to a point that inflates price and it shouldn’t fold like a French accordion in a crash.
There are some bad examples of A-segment cars. A Renault Kwid or Datsun Go, for example, is only marginally better than walking in Crocs.
But there are also truly great city slickers. Like the discontinued Volkswagen Up — which felt like the Bentley of cheap hatches — and pricing reflected that. The Peugeot 108, Citroën C1 and Toyota Aygo (all variations of the same platform) were quite brilliant but positioned at a more well-heeled compact car shopper. You won’t find these models listed under the new cars tab of these brands’ websites anymore.
In 2020 Toyota launched the Daihatsu-sourced Agya as its A-segment contender. It was thrifty, but not pretty, as we noted in our launch report.
Perhaps it’s the softer, bubble-shaped aesthetic, replete with cutesy doe eyes, but the latest small Toyota is a lot easier to coo over. Meet the Vitz, serving as the most affordable new Toyota you can buy, with prices starting at R189,900.
It looks familiar though, doesn’t it? Yes, that’s because the Vitz is twin to the Suzuki Celerio, which came to market in 2022. “Skip the S-Presso, the Celerio is the small Suzuki you want,” was what we declared after evaluating the vehicle which proved decidedly super at what it was intended to be.
We could just about copy and paste our impressions from that encounter and replace Suzuki with Toyota in the relevant parts. But we won’t, because you pay for quality journalism so that’s what you’ll get.
On Sunday I took the Vitz on a round-trip from our Parktown office down the N12, past Etwatwa and looped back just before the Gauteng border with Mpumalanga. For humour’s sake, I thought it would be fun to make a turn at the University of Wits with the Vitz — an environment in which you’ll find plenty of A-segment hatches ferrying studious academics around.
Admittedly, it’s been a few years since I’ve had to use my Witsie card, but you don’t have to be a frugal student to appreciate the virtues of an economical, small car in these tricky times.
The plucky 1.0l motor settles into a thrum characteristic of a three-cylinder arrangement. Its 49kW and 89Nm sounds paltry, but manages a fine job of hustling the Vitz along. Peppy, zippy and fizzy are apt descriptors, as you wind through the easy-shifting five-speed manual with its light clutch. You can also have an automated manual — a transmission which I have only experienced to be frustrating.
Road manners are good, with a stable feel at the speed limit and cabin noise levels you need not raise your voice over to maintain a conversation.
My single out-of-the-ordinary observation was the weighty feel of the steering, which also required frequent, minor adjustments, sniffing and following camber changes like a basset hound with an eager nose. The plastics appear durable and with the exception of the front electric window switches, everything is where you would expect it to be. Those switches are on the dashboard, not on the arm rests of the doors.
Driving in a fashion that made full use of the three-cylinder's might, my fuel economy at the end of the drive showed 5.7l/100km.
Our test car was the high-grade XR model, replete with a decent infotainment system that is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible. It also boasts an alarm system, remote-locking doors, Bluetooth, electric windows, electrically adjustable side mirrors, 15-inch alloys, as well as colour-coded door handles and mirrors.
Rear parking sensors, air-conditioning, dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution and vehicle stability control are standard on the base and XR models.
Toyota is using the Vitz to punt its new Kinto leasing scheme. You pay a monthly subscription to use the vehicle, which includes maintenance, connected services (in-car wi-fi and telematics), a tracking device, initial licensing costs as “Protect Limited Liability offering peace of mind in the unfortunate event of an accident”.
The figure is yet to be confirmed, but we’ve heard a person could get away with driving a Vitz all-in for about R3,000 a month. Fuel is for your own account.
