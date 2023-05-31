FIRST DRIVE | Charming looks and quality materials make the new Citroën C3 a budget car marvel

For R229,900, you get air-conditioning, front and rear electric windows, steering-mounted audio controls, a rather slick 10-inch infotainment system (possibly the best in the segment), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth as well as three USB ports.
Front lighting relies on halogen bulbs, but LED daytime-running lights are included. It rolls on 195/65/15 steel wheels with plastic covers.
On the safety front, you get dual front airbags, electronic brake-force distribution, anti-lock brakes, park distance control, an immobiliser and alarm system. Unfortunately, no electronic stability control, nor is there a rear windscreen wiper. Not even a rear demister.
There is an options catalogue for stylistic add-ons, comprising alloy wheel choices, chrome garnishes and colour-coded inserts.
As far as budget cars go, the interior of the C3 is pretty excellent. A charming design, quality materials and durable (read: not nasty) plastics are what you can expect. The front seats with integrated headrests are comfortable, generously padded, with decent shoulder room for two above-average sized occupants.
Power comes from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor (no turbocharger); delivering 61kW and 115Nm. Since the C3 weighs 989kg, the engine does not have to work all that hard. Its five-speed manual is light yet direct. On the whole, the little tyke feels quite sturdy, cheerfully buzzing through traffic, while maintaining a steady composure at the national limit. This is despite underpinnings that are basic: MacPherson struts at the front and a twist beam at the rear axle. My driving partner and I were surprised by how minimal exterior wind and road noise intrusion was. A two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/100,000km are part of the deal.
The least expensive member of the C3 clan is a lovely little package that represents excellent value for money. Whether its handlers at Stellantis can succeed in getting the South African car-buying public hot for Citroën again, remains to be seen.
FIRST DRIVE | Charming looks and quality materials make the new Citroën C3 a budget car marvel
Image: Supplied
Stellantis South Africa desperately needs a volume seller to propel it out of obscurity in the local market. Though the firm has several brands in its portfolio, it barely manages to crack more than 500 new units a month.
Whether that is due to lacklustre marketing, the legacies affecting some of its French and Italian marques, or challenging trading conditions, is up for discussion. But there is certainly no doubt the combined clout of Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot ought to be faring better.
But perhaps the much-needed group boost will be brought by the latest Citroën C3, launched locally last week.
The C3 moniker is not entirely new to the market, having long competed in the B-segment, positioned in its early iterations as a rival to the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Opel Corsa and similar ilk. You might recall the first two generations, which were snail-shaped, inspired by the silhouette of the lovable 2CV.
In 2019 the third generation C3 was launched, retaining its B-segment hatchback proportions, but blessed with a dollop of crossover-type ruggedness in the styling department.
Image: Supplied
You might have forgotten the multipurpose vehicle expressions of the C3, denoted by the Picasso moniker and more recently, the Aircross title.
With all this history and context, you wonder if this new C3 should have been differentiated in the naming department.
Maybe billing it as a C3 “Lite” perhaps? The other C3 (from R305,900) and C3 Aircross (from R429,900) are still listed on the Citroën website.
This new one is aimed at a different category, that occupied by the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Suzuki Vitara Brezza, a budget-friendly, compact realm. It is priced quite competitively, coming in at R229,900 and is produced in India.
It is an award-winner, boasting the title of 2023 World Urban Car in the latest round of the World Car Awards.
Image: Supplied
The latest C3 has a width of 1,496mm, a length of 3,981mm and a height of 1,604mm. For reference, the regular C3 is 3,996mm long, 1,749mm wide and is 1,474mm in height. Interestingly, while the new C3 is slightly smaller, it has a larger boot than the other C3: 315l versus 300l.
It rides on the common modular platform developed between PSA Groupe and Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng, before the Stellantis takeover.
Our launch route began at the ever-popular Prison Break Market in Glenferness and ended at the Nirox Sculpture Park in Muldersdrift. A mix of town and freeway driving offered sufficient opportunity to gauge a solid first impression of what the baby C3 is all about.
It truly looks the part of a plucky urban warrior, with lower sections sporting tough black cladding, cosmetic skid plates for the front and rear bumpers, as well as a ground clearance of 180mm. The distinctive Citroën family styling DNA is very much a part of the mix, from its slit-eyed gaze to the interesting concaves of its bodywork.
Hearing about that price, you might expect it to apply only to an entry level, bare bones derivative. The good news is that there is but one grade on offer and it is quite generously equipped.
Image: Supplied
