The latest safety technologies in the NX include intersection turn assist, emergency steering assist, a pre-collision system, obstacle and vehicle detection, and lane tracing assist.
The new NX is available in eight colours: white quartz, sonic titanium, sonic chrome, graphite black, terrane khaki, celestial blue, blazing carnelian, black and madder red. F Sport variants may be ordered exclusively in poseidon blue or white nova. There are two trim upholstery colours: hazel and black & rich cream, and dark rose and black. F Sport grades are exclusively available in F Sport black, F Sport white and the newly released F Sport flare red.
All new Lexus NX models come standard with a seven year/105,000km warranty and the NX 350h with an eight year/195,000km battery warranty.
Pricing
Lexus NX 250 EX — R968,000
Lexus NX 350 EX — R1,000,100
Lexus NX 350 SE — R1,172,900
Lexus NX 350h F SPORT — R1,200,800
Lexus NX 350F SPORT — R1,211,900
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
FIRST DRIVE | Lexus NX delivers sharp looks and a drive to match
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The NX is Lexus’ answer to mid-size premium SUVs such as the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.
This model accounts for 40% of local Lexus sales and headline changes in the second-generation model include sharper looks for front and rear lights, and increased length, width, height and wheelbase.
The interior offers a multimedia screen, head-up display and other monitors grouped in a unified area for minimal eye and head movement. Controls such as the starter button, shift lever, air conditioning, and drive mode selector are also optimised for simplicity and easy reach.
An e-latch electronic door release system is a new innovation. It replaces conventional door handles on the inside with a push-button switch next to the armrest. The doors also have a safe exit feature linked to the blind spot monitor and warns or cancels door operation if it senses a vehicle or cyclist approaching from the rear.
You can also converse with the new NX through its artificial intelligence assistant by saying “Hey Lexus”. It will autonomously activate some features such as climate control, entertainment and telephony, or you can use the colourful 14-inch display which is 3.6 times faster than the outgoing system.
Image: SUPPLIED
Other luxury items are dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 10-speaker audio system, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and reverse camera across the line-up, while SE and F Sport models get heads-up display, front power heated and ventilated seats, and heated rear seats. The F Sport model has the louder and crisper Mark Levison system with 17-speakers.
Mechanically, all NX models come standard with all-wheel drive. The entry-level NX250 EX uses a naturally aspirated 2.5l petrol with 152kW and 243Nm with an eight-speed automatic box for a claimed 9.1 seconds dash from 0-100km/h, and a combined fuel cycle of 7.1l/100km.
The NX350 model, also equipped with an eight-speed auto, is powered by a turbocharged petrol 2.4l motor with 205kW and 430Nm. The 0-100km/h acceleration is 7 seconds, with consumption claimed at 8.1l/100km .
The latter motor also powers the range-topping NX 350F Sport, and you can opt for a hybrid NX350h which pairs the 2.5 petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 179kW, and a lower 5.0l/100km consumption average. There’s also adaptive cruise control, hill assist, trailer sway control, downhill assist and active cornering assist to be had.
Driving the non-electrified NX 350F Sport at the media launch in Cape Town, the engine has a bite, and the car’s dynamic driving prowess was a revelation. It’s entertaining and keen to corner, with communicative steering feedback. Body control is also excellent, with little lean in the corners. Front and side visibility is good, and the driver’s seat squats down nicely for confident fast driving.
Image: SUPPLIED
The latest safety technologies in the NX include intersection turn assist, emergency steering assist, a pre-collision system, obstacle and vehicle detection, and lane tracing assist.
The new NX is available in eight colours: white quartz, sonic titanium, sonic chrome, graphite black, terrane khaki, celestial blue, blazing carnelian, black and madder red. F Sport variants may be ordered exclusively in poseidon blue or white nova. There are two trim upholstery colours: hazel and black & rich cream, and dark rose and black. F Sport grades are exclusively available in F Sport black, F Sport white and the newly released F Sport flare red.
All new Lexus NX models come standard with a seven year/105,000km warranty and the NX 350h with an eight year/195,000km battery warranty.
Pricing
Lexus NX 250 EX — R968,000
Lexus NX 350 EX — R1,000,100
Lexus NX 350 SE — R1,172,900
Lexus NX 350h F SPORT — R1,200,800
Lexus NX 350F SPORT — R1,211,900
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
FIRST DRIVE | Lexus LX rides high on go-anywhere luxury
FIRST DRIVE | Updated Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains an accomplished corner-carver
FIRST DRIVE | All-electric Volvo C40 Recharge is a Swede with sauce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos