FIRST DRIVE | The Isuzu D-Max AT35 is a rough-riding brute

What a time to be a South African consumer who appreciates extreme double cabs. There is no shortage of high-grade pickup options boasting striking visual presences, upmarket interior appointments and powerful engines.
February saw the release of the latest Ford Ranger Raptor, a towering presence armed with a potent twin-turbocharged 3.0 V6 petrol motor priced at R1,184,100.
A month later Volkswagen announced the start of retail for the latest Amarok, based on the Ford Ranger. At the top of the hierarchy is the Aventura version, wielding a smooth 3.0 V6 turbocharged-diesel. Yours for R1,105,000.
In May Chinese firm Great Wall Motors (GWM) sought a slice of the action with the P-Series LTD, donning a catalogue of aftermarket parts. Pity nothing was done to remedy its gutless 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel power source though. Still, it wore a competitive launch price of R694,950.
Now it is Isuzu’s turn to take the spotlight in the 2023 performance of bakkie flagships with the new D-Max AT35. The vehicle made its local debut at the recent Nampo agricultural exhibition. We had an opportunity to test it through the picturesque wilderness of George last week.
From an aesthetic perspective, it is quite obviously the king of the Isuzu D-Max hill, with a superiority in presence that eclipses the V-Cross model. Before the arrival of this AT35, the V-Cross 4x4 automatic was the range-topper, costing R879,200. The AT35 will set you back R1,120,620, inclusive of a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/120,000km warranty.
The AT in AT35 stands for Arctic Trucks, while the 35 refers to the 35-inch wheel fitment. In off-road circles, the Icelandic Arctic Trucks outfit is legendary for its overlanding packages geared at frosty terrain. We rarely have snow in South Africa, but we are blessed with rugged conditions and off-road courses ranking among the most challenging in the world. According to Isuzu, it did not simply raid the Arctic Trucks catalogue, but optimised the package for local conditions and undertook a bespoke development programme at its Gqeberha facility.
In fact, the Struandale plant is accredited by Arctic Trucks to produce the AT35. The brand claims it is the only manufacturer to have such certification.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
What do you get for the extra R241,420 over the V-Cross? The default wheel wells are re-engineered to accommodate those huge wheels and uprated suspension componentry. Also at the body shop, the AT35 gains its flared fenders, befitting the broad-shouldered look of a flagship bakkie.
Under the skin, a lift kit comprises Bilstein dampers and sturdier springs, resulting in a 266mm ground clearance versus the standard 232mm. That takes the overall height of the pickup to 1,875mm. Egress and ingress can be a tricky affair, particularly for shorter folk, who will no doubt be making good use of the black steel side steps.
Wading depth has gone up to 865mm from 800mm, the approach angle is 33 degrees (from 30 degrees) and departure angle sees an increase to 23 degrees from 18 degrees. The break-over angle is now 34 degrees versus 22.5 degrees.
The terrain-mashing abilities of the V-Cross were nothing to be scoffed at, but the enhancements of the AT35 4x4 offer another layer of confidence when traversing obstacles. Finesse is the ticket when it comes to off-roading, of course, but the AT35 encourages a somewhat roughshod approach. It feels indestructible.
Indestructible to the point where it punishes its occupants. If you expected the Bilstein dampers and BF Goodrich tyres to create a cushy, marshmallow-type ride quality like the Ford Ranger Raptor, you might be in for a surprise.
Over high speed corrugations and ruts, the AT35 had my teeth clattering and my lunch churning. It is plausible the tyres of our test unit were overinflated for the tasks on the agenda at launch, and we would like to re-evaluate our position after living with the vehicle in the real world.
Image: Supplied
Like in the regular V-Cross, power comes from a 3.0l, turbocharged diesel unit, with four cylinders producing 140kW and 450Nm. This is a familiar engine, with proven durability and sufficient, lowdown torque for easy momentum over technical off-road obstacles. The six-speed automatic is fine left to its own devices.
At this price point, buyers would be right to ask: where is the V6 power? Especially since you get six cylinders in two of the rivals mentioned earlier. On the freeway, the AT35 feels like it could do with more grunt.
Specification is generous, based on that of the V-Cross. That means you get just about everything, from leatherette upholstery to climate control, wireless charging and an infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is in addition to a full suite of driver assistance features: blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control are among the highlights.
Isuzu says the AT35 will be sold in limited numbers.
