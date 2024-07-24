The new Toyota Starlet Cross is now on sale in South Africa. Four models in entry-level Xs and luxurious XR specification are available.
FIRST DRIVE | Accomplished new Toyota Starlet Cross has lots going for it
Image: Supplied
The new Toyota Starlet Cross is now on sale in South Africa. Four models in entry-level Xs and luxurious XR specification are available.
The Starlet Cross is not entirely new to this market. It’s based on the Suzuki Fronx, representing the latest element of the Toyota and Suzuki vehicle-sharing partnership after the Baleno/Starlet, Celerio/Vitz and Grand Vitara/Urban Cruiser.
Toyota separates the Starlet Cross from the Fronx with a differently-styled front grille that has 3D trapezoidal slats instead of the Suzuki’s cascading grille, and varying LED head and rear light cluster designs. Competition for Toyota’s new coupe crossover includes the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
Trim wise, all Starlet Cross models come standard with automatic climate control, USB ports front and rear, Bluetooth, remote central locking, electric-adjust mirrors, cloth seats with armrests and a leather-clad, multifunctional steering wheel inside a deceptively spacious interior with classy looking tritone dashboard decoration finished in charcoal, silver and Bordeaux.
The higher specced XR I drove exclusively at the launch adds steering column adjustment for reach/rake, six-speaker sound systems, keyless access and start and head-up display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly and customers also benefit from in-car wi-fi capability, and a MyToyota profile to access information and services related to their vehicle and supplementary Connect services.
Image: Supplied
The 2,520mm wheelbase doesn’t make for the ideal family car but it accommodates four passengers, closely. The sloping roof may bother taller passengers seated at the rear. Boot space is 304l with the rear seats up and 1,009l when split-folded.
It’s a car with seemingly robust build quality and insulation against outside noises, which bodes well for the refined driving quality it yields. The range is powered by a single naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol 1.5l motor with outputs of 77kW and 138Nm. Customers can choose between a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic in both available grades.
The small capacity motor doesn’t result in a car that feels flat. On the contrary, it’s a peppy little thing with off-the-line-acceleration and highway momentum that many will be content with.
Cruise control is another range-wide fitment, while the compact 3,995mm length and 1,765mm width makes it a cinch to move in urban conditions. Park distance control is another standard item that assists with parking and to avoid obstacles.
The 170mm ground clearance and 16-inch wheels give the Starlet Cross licence to drive on farm roads. Gravel roads formed part of the launch route, and the excellent damping and poise we felt on tarmac was largely repeated on the loose surface.
It’s also worth noting the Starlet Cross’ fuel consumption averages, which hovered around the 6.1l/100km mark in the test car, though Toyota claims 5.6l/5.8l for the manual and automatic, respectively.
Image: Supplied
The first drive verdict is of an accomplished car that, with a Suzuki Fronx badge, won the Budget/Compact car category at the 2024 Old Mutual SA car of the year contest.
Toyota ups the ante with more digital wizardry that supports smartphone mobility, aggressive pricing and a wider dealer footprint. Let the games begin.
All Toyota Starlet Cross models come standard with a four-services/60,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.
Pricing
Starlet Cross 1.5 Xs MT — R299,900
Starlet Cross 1.5 Xs AT — R322,300
Starlet Cross 1.5 XR MT — R339,300
Starlet Cross 1.5 XR AT — R359,300
