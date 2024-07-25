FIRST DRIVE | New eight-speed auto BAIC B40 Plus is a smooth operator

The car with a largely unchanged recipe was a mixed bag when driving it at launch three years ago. The road driving mannerisms and obstacle-busting prowess are unquestionable. You’d want the diesel for driving economy and off-road sojourns but this combo wasn’t as impressive for this application as you may expect, with the motor feeling underpowered and overwhelmed by off-road obstacles. The self-shifting petrol is the more refined motor.
The new drivetrain with extra cogs and 60Nm more torque polishes the driving refinement on the road and with a realistic expectation of improved fuel consumption, though the opportunity to ascertain this didn’t materialise.
Off-road driving prowess is guaranteed through a 210mm ground clearance, a selectable 4WD system with rear differential lock, 37° approach/31° departure and 23° ramp-over angles across the range.
The new drivetrain ensured the petrol option did not skip a beat on the two varied off-road obstacles presented, the first at BAIC SA’s vehicle assembly facilities and the other a longer, safari-style drive in real wilderness. The model’s damping is also comfy on craggy terrain and adds to the B40’s attractions as a lifestyle accessory. The new motor and transmission pairing effortlessly dealt with any challenges thrown at it.
Specification is generous and features include cruise control for petrol models, while dual zone auto air conditioner, a reversing camera, Bluetooth, modern multimedia connectivity and a multifunction steering are standard across the range, though the steering wheel in the new range topper is covered in leather and it also comes with electrically operated front seats.
Image: Supplied
Chinese brand BAIC has announced the addition of a new B40 Plus model with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. This extends the range offerings to seven models. The technical update was showcased during a drive through picturesque Gqeberha on varied road surfaces.
The B40 range is available in turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol or diesel guise, with the latter motor developing 110kW and 350Nm and available in six-speed manual only. The petrols are mated exclusively to automatic gearboxes, including the six-speed options. The petrol motors with the six-speed autos output 160kW and 320Nm and the new 8AT makes a beefier 165kW and 380Nm.
The stylish and butch-looking B40 Plus was launched in this market late in 2021. It is a genuine off-roader that comes standard with a detachable roof, matching the Jeep Wrangler for breezy outdoors fun. Alternatives include the new GWM Tank 300 and Suzuki Jimny five-door.
It can be had in a variety of vibrant paint choices and accommodates four to five passengers in a roomy, well-built and well-designed cabin protected by thick roll-over hoops.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Safety is looked after by ABS with EBD, airbags and a tyre pressure monitor, while electronic stability programme, emergency brake assist, traction control and hill ascent and descent control are available higher up the range. The 8AT benefits from all the features.
The B40 Plus Champion 8AT is on sale with a five-year/120,000km warranty. A four-year/60,000km service plan is optional and service intervals are set at 15,000km.
Pricing:
