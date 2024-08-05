The 450h+ F Sport priced at R1,336,200 is the new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the Lexus NX launched in South Africa.
FIRST DRIVE | Why the Lexus 450h+ F Sport makes a lot of hybrid sense
Image: Denis Droppa
The 450h+ F Sport priced at R1,336,200 is the new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the Lexus NX launched in South Africa.
As a more practical alternative to a fully electric vehicle, it pairs a 2.5l normally aspirated petrol engine with a high-capacity 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery, front and rear electric motors and an all-wheel drive system that varies front/rear power distribution depending on driving conditions. It is the most powerful model in the NX line up and also the most fuel efficient, claiming an astonishingly low consumption of 1.3l/100km.
The figure seems attainable based on my drive in the new plug-in Lexus at the media launch in the Western Cape last week, but the claimed target is entirely dependent on driving patterns.
On the open road with the battery depleted, the Lexus averaged 7.8l/100km cruising between 80km/h and 120km/h powered only by its petrol engine. With the battery fully charged, we drove 38km from Stellenbosch to Cape Town airport on electric power only, and NX owners whose daily commute falls under the car’s claimed electric range of up to 76km won’t spend any money on petrol.
The Lexus NX can only do AC charging, and using the supplied cable it takes around four hours to charge at a public fast charger or 2.5 hours using an optional 32A cable. It takes about eight hours to charge on a 230V home socket.
Fuel consumption also depends on which of the four driving modes is selected for the plug-in hybrid electric system. The default EV mode allows the car to run on electric power until the battery’s charge is depleted. Once the battery reaches a preset charge level, the system switches to HV mode. The Auto EV/HV mode activates the hybrid engine when additional power is required, then reverts back to EV mode. CHG mode maintains the battery’s charge to a certain level.
A separate drive mode selector allows the driver to choose normal, eco or sport modes, which affect the responses of the steering, accelerator and adaptive variable suspension.
The midsized premium SUV is pleasantly thrustful whether running on electric or petrol power, with enough oomph for quick overtakes, a 200km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 6.3 seconds. It is smooth and refined too, though the continuously variable transmission works best with the car in electric mode where it takes advantage of the flat torque curve, whereas in petrol mode the revs are sent into the typical CVT drone zone under hard acceleration.
Adaptive variable suspension adjusts the suspension’s firmness to optimise ride comfort and sharp handling on all surfaces. The ride felt respectably comfortable on the Western Cape’s smooth roads but we didn’t test the car’s prowess on gravel adventures or potholes.
Despite having the elevated ground clearance of an SUV, the NX has car-like handling. It displayed neat agility through Cape mountain passes, aided by e-Four all-wheel drive that uses an additional electric motor to power the rear axle when necessary. Torque split between the front and rear axles automatically varies based on driving conditions.
Image: Supplied
As the flagship NX, the plug-in hybrid is crammed with high-end fare including a customisable digital instrument cluster, head-up display, a 14" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) connectivity, navigation, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, intelligent park assist, wireless smartphone charging and a moonroof, as well as electric exterior and interior door handles that respond to a light touch.
With a length of 4,660mm the NX has a cabin large enough to take a quartet of adults in comfort. The boot offers a generous 520l capacity but has no spare wheel.
The cabin is heavily digitised but retains quick access analogue controls for the radio volume, climate control temperature and other functions. It is relatively intuitive and easy to operate, and Lexus has thankfully consigned its user-unfriendly mouse-style trackpad to the failed experiments bin.
Safety systems in the NX include pre-collision, active cornering assist, active cruise control and lane departure alert. A safe exit assist detects approaching vehicles or bicycles and prevents the door from opening if it senses danger.
The NX has a high-class interior ambience. In its F Sport line trim the NX 450h+ is smartly jazzed up with dark graphite aluminium, a unique meter and sport seats, as well as aluminium pedals and scuff plates. The interior is available with sporty black and circuit red trim on the seats, steering wheel and centre console. Exterior highlights include a striking F Sport grille, gloss black alloy wheels and the option of unique Poseidon Blue paint.
Available at Lexus dealerships, the car comes with a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan. The price puts it in the millionaires’ club, but for well-heeled motorists who want to go greener without the range anxiety of full electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids such as the Lexus NX 450h+ make a lot of sense.
