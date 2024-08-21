FIRST DRIVE | New GAC GS3 Emzoom plays to market's sweet spot

We asked if other monikers were under consideration for the local market rather than the odd sounding GS3 Emzoom, which puts one in mind of the old “zoom-zoom” Mazda commercials.
You would be forgiven for losing track of the frequency with which new Chinese options are entering the local market.
Aside from a new model onslaught from established contenders, there are new brands to get familiar with.
The latest is GAC — Guangzhou Automobile Group — the fifth largest car manufacturer in China. A Portuguese concern named Salvador Caetano has won the distributorship for GAC, leading the establishment of operations for the brand in South Africa.
You may not have heard about Salvador Caetano but the brand is well-versed in the automotive business, being responsible for a Toyota manufacturing plant in Portugal in addition to having interests on three continents.
The GAC brand seems to be in good hands with decorated motor industry leader Leslie Ramsoomar taking the helm as MD. His background includes significant roles at Nissan and Renault. More recently, he held tenure as MD of Stellantis, leading the conclusion of a R3bn investment in a Gqeberha manufacturing facility to produce the Peugeot Landtrek.
Members of the media were invited to sample the first new product from GAC, dubbed the GS3 Emzoom. It is a C-segment crossover, eyeing a share of the market from rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross and Nissan Qashqai.
We asked if other monikers were under consideration for the local market rather than the odd sounding GS3 Emzoom, which puts one in mind of the old “zoom-zoom” Mazda commercials.
Company representatives said they were confident the merits of the product would be strong enough to nurture an affinity beyond the handle and perhaps that association with the word “zoom” is not a particularly bad one.
Visually, the GS3 Emzoom looks like a spunky, sharp thing with charisma and pizazz. It is an amalgamation of sharp pleats, angular surfaces and pointy edges. There will be no confusing it with other Chinese models of similar dimensions.
Pricing starts at R469,900 for the Comfort grade, the middle-tier Executive costs R499,900 and the flagship R-Style will set you back R549,900. Values which are right in the sweet spot of where Mzansi consumers are spending in the ambit of new crossovers and SUVs.
The vehicle comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan. So far GAC has 20 dealerships in the country.
Our test drive was a route through the Cradle of Humankind region in Gauteng, cutting through the famous “satellite road” with its flat, straight layout. We spent our time exclusively with the top-tier R-Style model.
First impressions on getting behind the wheel are of a cabin with high-quality surfaces, refined touchpoints and upmarket design elements. There seemed to be one obvious oversight in the finishing: the spot welds at the top of the front doors were clearly visible. That was about the only fly in the ointment we identified during the test session.
Infotainment is handled by a 10.25" touchscreen, with a 7" instrument cluster in front of the driver.
The R-Style model is set apart by highlights such as a panoramic sunroof and diamond-inspired gear selector, supporting a lengthy list of amenities. Chinese brands are known for loading features and the Emzoom is no different.
Across the board, power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with four cylinders. Output is 130kW/270Nm with a claimed 0-100km/h time of eight seconds, drive is to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Setting off, we noticed a tendency to lurch ahead which is characteristic of vehicles with this type of gearbox. Not a deal breaker but a sensation to get used to. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.2l/100km.
Acceleration proved sprightly and the GS3 Emzoom had no qualms maintaining fair velocities over our stint on that lengthy straight that flirts with the North West.
Especially noteworthy was how quiet the cabin remained, well-insulated against exterior wind noise. The Chinese compact has a confident feel on the open road.
With a length of 4,446mm; a height of 1,600mm and width of 1,850mm, the GS3 Emzoom has a respectable footprint. Boot space is 341l, opening to 1,271l with the seats folded flat. A space saver spare wheel is included.
The GAC line-up will expand in time with a larger SUV option as well as an electric vehicle model.
