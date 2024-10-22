First Drives

WATCH | Ignition TV drives the electric Volkswagen ID.4

22 October 2024 - 08:36 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenters Brenwin Naidu and Ziphorah Masethe as they sample the Volkswagen ID.4 and decide whether it would be a worthwhile addition to the crop of EVs offered in South Africa.

