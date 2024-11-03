Wireless charging, two USB ports in front and one at the back, a six-speaker system, voice assistant, rear view camera, two zone air conditioning, keyless entry and multifunction steering wheel are some of the available features.
FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Chery Tiggo Cross is a bit of a mixed bag
The new Chery Tiggo Cross has gone on sale in South Africa to fill the gap between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro.
The new car launches in Comfort and Elite specifications and at 4,318mm in length it is the same size as the Tiggo 4 Pro, which is the company’s best seller and will continue in the local range as a more affordable option. Overseas, the Tiggo Cross replaces the Tiggo 4 Pro.
The Chery Tiggo Cross has a diamond-patterned grille and slim LED headlights supported by large, vertical LED daytime running lights. The rear has a full-width light cluster. New shape alloys are included, with the Comfort model perched on 17" wheels and the Elite on 18" wheels.
There are also big changes in the cabin compared with the Tiggo 4 Pro. It’s a new dashboard design and, given its Chinese roots, it’s feature-rich in digital wares, including a digital pane for the climate control system, while the infotainment and driver’s instrument cluster are merged for a 20.50" widescreen effect.
Wireless charging, two USB ports in front and one at the back, a six-speaker system, voice assistant, rear view camera, two zone air conditioning, keyless entry and multifunction steering wheel are some of the available features.
Occupants are protected by up to seven airbags, depending on the model.
Power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 108kW and 230Nm, the same power as the Tiggo 4 Pro but up 20Nm in torque. It’s paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the rear wheels only.
Driving assistance and safety systems include traction control, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam control and a 360º camera available in the Elite specification.
The initial drive impression is of a polished and comfortable quality, with outside noises well muted. The new Tiggo Cross feels nippy in urban settings but seemingly there are still issues in some technical departments. The throttle feels peaky on take-off and the brake modulation too sharp in urban situations.
At speed it felt poised and confident in the bends, though the 8.8km/l average consumed wasn’t great. This is fuel consumption you’d expect from bigger cars and SUVs.
The first drive impression is a mixed bag. It’s an upgrade from the Tiggo 4 Pro but at R399,900 for the Comfort model and R449,900 for the Elite, it is more expensive than the Tiggo 4 Pro, which retails at between R279,900 and R415,900.
The new Chery Tiggo Cross is sold with a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty for the engine and five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty.
