The new MG models are competitively priced in their segments and come with seven-year/200,000km warranties and five-year/90,000km service plans.
Sky Zhang, GM of MG SA, said the local dealer network will grow from 30 to 60 by the end of 2025.
I drove the two SUVs at the media launch in Cape Town this week, and we will get a chance to drive the R1,399,900 Cyberster at a later stage.
MG ZS
The ZS is MG’s most popular model and has sold more than 1-million units globally.
At 4,341mm in length, the ZS is pitched in the popular B-segment SUV category where its starting price of R289,900 makes it competitive against Korean rivals such as the Kia Sonet (starting at R299,995) and Hyundai Venue (R321,500), as well as the Chinese Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (R269,900).
The entry-level MG ZS 1.5 Auto Comfort offers a high level of standard features including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker audio system, cruise control, rear park distance control, remote central locking, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS brakes and stability control.
FIRST DRIVE | MG returns to Mzansi with keenly priced HS and ZS models
Image: Denis Droppa
MG (Morris Garages) is a British brand founded more than 100 years ago that built its reputation on making sporty, value-for-money cars that are fun to drive.
These days MG has become a more mainstream marque with a range of SUVs, though it has the Cyberster electric roadster as its sporting model.
After falling on hard times and going through ownership changes, the marque has since 2007 been owned by the Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor Corporation, the country’s largest automaker.
Combined Motor Holdings brought MG to SA in 2011 with the MG6 hatch and sedan and later the MG3 hatch, but lacklustre sales of the cars led to the brand quitting the country in 2016. This time, MG Motor SA is hoping for better local success and has returned with three model ranges:
SAIC also recently introduced the LDV range of bakkies in the country, but the two companies have no local connection.
MG back in SA: Official three-car line-up and pricing announced
The new MG models are competitively priced in their segments and come with seven-year/200,000km warranties and five-year/90,000km service plans.
Sky Zhang, GM of MG SA, said the local dealer network will grow from 30 to 60 by the end of 2025.
I drove the two SUVs at the media launch in Cape Town this week, and we will get a chance to drive the R1,399,900 Cyberster at a later stage.
MG ZS
The ZS is MG’s most popular model and has sold more than 1-million units globally.
At 4,341mm in length, the ZS is pitched in the popular B-segment SUV category where its starting price of R289,900 makes it competitive against Korean rivals such as the Kia Sonet (starting at R299,995) and Hyundai Venue (R321,500), as well as the Chinese Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (R269,900).
The entry-level MG ZS 1.5 Auto Comfort offers a high level of standard features including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker audio system, cruise control, rear park distance control, remote central locking, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS brakes and stability control.
Image: Denis Droppa
At R309,900 the 1.5 Auto Luxury adds items such as simulated leather seats instead of cloth, a reversing camera and six speaker sound system. It also wears differently styled 17” alloy wheels.
Despite its B-segment status, the ZS is spacious and the cabin will comfortably swallow four to five adults while the 359l boot takes a reasonable amount of luggage and expands to 1,166l with the back seats folded down, though the spare wheel is a thin space saver.
In the Auto Luxury model I drove, the interior trimmings were better than expected at the price with soft-touch surfaces, metallic garnishes and contrasting stitching giving the cabin a neat and welcoming vibe.
Most features are bundled into the infotainment screen as per the modern trend, but there are quick-access physical controls for the aircon and a multifunction steering wheel. The steering adjusts only for height, not reach, but I was able to find a comfortable enough driving position with the manual adjusting seat which includes a height setting.
The infotainment screen is compact by modern standards and though it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it is cannot be done wirelessly and smartphones must be connected via USB ports.
Mercedes 1955 'streamliner' set to smash F1 record at auction
At sea level the front-wheel drive ZS has perfunctory commuting pace and semi respectable cruising ability from its 1.5l normally aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 84kW and 150Nm. It isn’t the most refined engine, however, and droned noticeably when the four-speed auto transmission kicked down and sent the revs soaring.
The ZS handled neatly and rode over smooth roads with acceptable comfort, though rippled tar and gravel exposed a hardness to its ride quality. That said, the car felt solidly built and didn’t develop noticeable rattles.
The styling is generic with little to connect with MG’s storied past, except for what the company refers to as a characteristic "leaping leopard" shoulder line reminiscent of previous MG sportscars.
Overall, the MG ZS seems to offer good value for money in a cut throat compact SUV class.
MG HS
At 4,655mm in length, the HS competes against larger compact SUVs such as the Haval H6 (starting price R492,050) and Chery Tiggo Pro 8 (R529,900), and is available in two guises: the HS 1.5T Comfort at R499,900 and the 1.5T Luxury at R534,900.
Aside from being a little more spacious than the ZS with a larger boot and a full-sized spare wheel, the HS is a more refined and premium-feeling car with more power.
Image: Supplied
The 1.5l petrol turbo engine sends a more spirited 125kW and 275Nm to the front wheels. It feels a lot livelier than its smaller stablemate and also more refined, with the power delivered smoothly through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The ride comfort of the HS is also better, thanks in part to its longer wheelbase.
Again there is nothing particularly MG-like about the styling, but as a nod to its British origins the LED tail lights are inspired by the iconic London Shard skyscraper.
The cabin has a high-tech look, with a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a similarly sized digital instrument panel. Gloss black trim, quilted door upholstery and simulated leather seats give the interior a high-class look.
The base model comes with features such as an electronic parking brake, rain sensor wipers, 360 degree HD view camera with a transparent chassis feature, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, six-speaker audio system and wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
The Luxury model sweetens the deal with two extra speakers, an electric panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass, front parking sensors (in addition to rear sensors which both models receive), front seats with electric adjustment and heating, dual-zone climate control, power tailgate and a wireless charger, among others.
The HS has a five-star EuroNCAP crash rating and comes with seven airbags, including a centre airbag between the front seats. It has a suite of driver aids but some can be irritating, particularly the driver monitoring system which continuously beeped warnings that I wasn’t paying enough attention to the road (I was).
Like the other assist systems, including the lane keeping aid, it can be disabled but this has to be done via the infotainment system every time you start the car.
READ MORE:
Are the latest Chinese vehicles still as cheap and tacky as their predecessors?
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Toyota Starlet Cross joins our fleet
Your A-to-Z overview of the new cars launching in 2025
GWM launches 8-cylinder Souo S2000 as its first motorcycle
FIRST DRIVE | Haval’s rugged but refined new H7 flagship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos