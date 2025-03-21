Though classified as a crossover, the Aceman has no off-road aspirations and its 143mm ground clearance is only slightly higher than regular cars.
FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman touches down in Mzansi
The Aceman feels every bit a true MINI in its happy-go-lucky driving characteristics and styling.
Image: SUPPLIED
The Aceman crossover touched down in South Africa this week as the third body style of the new-generation MINI. The imported five-door electric car fills a gap between the MINI Cooper hatch and Countryman SUV which were launched last year.
Built in China, the Aceman is available in two front-wheel-drive guises — the entry-level E and the more powerful SE — and competes against the Volvo EX30 which is South Africa’s best selling electric car.
The base Aceman E has a 42.5kWh battery pack powering a 135kW/290Nm motor driving the front wheels. MINI claims a 0-100km/h sprint of 7.9 seconds, a top speed of 160km/h and a driving range of 310km.
The Aceman SE gets a 54.2kWh battery and feistier 160kW/330Nm outputs. The SE has a claimed range of more than 400km but drivers can expect a real-world performance of about 300km, based on my drive at the Aceman’s media launch in Joburg earlier this week.
The car drives with MINI’s typical agility, especially in Go Kart mode where a digital voice playfully sounds “woo hoo” when the setting is activated. You can’t help but smile at the car’s zippy flair, direct steering and instant power response. It is a spirited little thing with the ability to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.1 seconds and reach a 170km/h top speed. It whisks along in complete silence except in Go Kart mode, which plays a sporty sound through the speakers.
The Aceman feels every bit a true MINI in its happy-go-lucky driving characteristics and styling. The exterior design stands out with a distinctive octagonal grille, Union Jack style rear tail-light clusters, and angular LED headlamps with three different daytime running light modes. The small car’s looks are butched-up with roof rails, rear skid plate, and a black band enclosing the lower section of the vehicle and wheel arches.
Image: Supplied
Though classified as a crossover, the Aceman has no off-road aspirations and its 143mm ground clearance is only slightly higher than regular cars.
The fresh, minimalist cabin has a large OLED display running a MINI Operating System 9 infotainment system, which includes wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cloud-based navigation. Below the giant round screen are traditional toggle switches that control the transmission, volume control, start/stop key and Experience Modes.
The space between the front seats is free of controls, leaving room for cupholders, a storage bin and a wireless smartphone charger. The ambient lighting varies depending on the Experience Mode selected: Go-Kart, Vivid, Core, Green, Trail, Timeless and Balance.
The dashboard and interior door panels are covered with a colourful knitted textile made of recycled polyester. The vegan interior has seats that blend cloth with artificial leather.
With a length of just over four metres, the Aceman’s cabin is compact but able to take four regular-sized adults without feeling too cramped. The 300l boot holds a respectable amount of luggage and expands to 1,005l with the rear seats folded down, but there is no spare wheel.
The Aceman can be charged from 10 to 80% in as little as 30 minutes at a DC fast-charging station. It is sold standard with a home wallbox, a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and one year’s insurance. The warranty period is two-years/unlimited distance for the vehicle and eight-years/100,000km for the battery. Mini Select provides tailored financing with flexible mileage and deposit, and guaranteed future value.
PRICES
MINI Aceman E — R800,000
MINI Aceman SE — R892,000
